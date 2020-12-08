2021 Nissan Kicks Gets A Bolder Face, Mildly Updated Cabin

AutoGuide.com

A new face, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and disc brakes on all corners are the highlights of the update.

Nissan has pulled the wraps off the 2021 model year of its ‘gateway’ SUV, the Kicks. The biggest update the 2021 Kicks receives is a facelift. Unlike the outgoing model, the Kicks now sports the large Double V-motion grille proudly. The grille helps enhance the stance and width of the vehicle and according to Nissan “giving Kicks a more powerful SUV look”. Also new are the sleek LED headlamps only available with the SR along with the LED fog lamps which are a part of the SR trim as well.

At the rear, it gets a new bumper along with a slightly different tailgate. The floating-roof design remains intact and still suits the car. Speaking of the exterior, in Canada, the Kicks will offer heated wing mirrors along with auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers as standard.

Nissan has also introduced three new exterior colors to the Kicks as well. Electric Blue Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat (premium color), and Boulder Gray Pearl are the new solid colors while Super Black/Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Super Black/Electric Blue, and Super Black/Boulder Gray Pear are the new two-tone options.

Nissan has also updated the cabin though not by much. It now features a new seat and door trims. The instrument cluster remains largely the same. A new 8.0-inch infotainment screen and a USB-C port are the biggest additions to the Kicks cabin. Both are only available with the SV and SR trims. The S trim will make do with the 7.0-inch screen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility will be standard.

Nissan carries over the Premium Package from the previous year as well. Only available with the SR trim, it adds black 17-inch wheels to the mix along with a first-in-class Bose eight-speaker audio system, Prima-tex leatherette seats and a class-exclusive 360-degree view camera, a security system, and a parcel tray.

The powertrain remains the same with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox that drives the front wheels. In addition, SV and SR trims will now get disc brakes at the rear as well. While the Canadian mileage figures are not yet available, the EPA estimates the 2021 Kicks will return 31 mpg in the city, 36 on the highway for a combined mileage of 33 mpg.

As for the safety suite, Nissan will offer the Safety Shield 360 as standard. It includes auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear auto braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert and high-beam assist.

The updated 2021 Kicks will hit the dealerships in February 2021.

