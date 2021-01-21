2022 Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier Reveal Coming February 4

AutoGuide.com

Two of Nissan’s oldest models will both see replacements in two weeks’ time.

Nissan will kick off the 2021 portion of its “A to Z” 12-model product blitz on the afternoon of February 4. The Japanese brand will debut not just one new model, but a pair: the 2022 Pathfinder and Frontier.

Of the two, the Frontier is the model in most desperate need of a redo. The current model’s bones date back to the 2005 model year. It debuted before Bush Jr. won a second term, and if it were a person, the Frontier would be old enough to drive. Nissan did give the pickup a facelift around 2010, and the 2020 model gained a whole new powertrain. The 3.8-liter V6 is more powerful and more efficient than the six-pot it replaced, and it hooks up to a nine-speed auto. The pairing is set to arrive in the new truck as well, something Nissan has been open about since it showed up in the current model. There’s no word on other options, however. The teaser image shows more rectangular headlights and a taller, bluffer nose.

By comparison, the Pathfinder is a veritable baby, having existed in its current fourth-generation form since model year 2013. There’s even less known about this one: the current model uses Nissan’s D platform, which underpins everything from the Altima, Murano, Maxima, and Infiniti QX60. The Pathfinder has flip-flopped between unibody crossover and body-on-frame SUV every generation: the 2022 model could continue the tradition and share the Frontier’s platform, or it could remain a more road-friendly crossover. Either way, we expect three seats and a newfound focus on interior quality, as seen on the feature-packed interiors in the new Sentra and (especially) Rogue.

We’ll find out more at the Nissan NEXT livestream, scheduled for 13:00 EST on February 4. You’ll be able to tune in yourself, as well. Check back here for the full scoop.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.