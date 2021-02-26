2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Offers 3-Row Seating For $38,690

AutoGuide.com

Jeep has announced pricing on its elongated Grand Cherokee, which will top out at $66,985 before options.

Folks looking to get into the first three-row Jeep in over a decade can expect to spend around $40,000 ($55,000 CAD) to do so. Early Friday morning, the American company announced pricing for the initial 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L trim lineup, starting from the entry-level Laredo through to the top-shelf Summit Reserve.

Starting at the ground floor, every Grand Cherokee L will come with a standard driver assist suite including automated emergency braking (with pedestrian and cyclist detection), rear cross-path alert, lane keep and departure assists, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring. Automatic headlights are also standard, with full LED exterior lighting all around. Jeep Wave membership is also included—which includes three years’ maintenance, call centre support, and first-day loaner coverage—and will launch in Canada with the Grand Cherokee L.

Both six- and seven-seat layouts are available. Jeep is claiming class-leading second-row legroom. Speaking of the middle row, standard-fit “tip and slide” second-row bucket seats allow easier access to the way-back.

As many as 12 USB ports will dot the Grand Cherokee L’s interior, comprising both Type A and C versions. Up front, the latest Uconnect 5 system powers the 8.4-inch touch screen, with wireless Apple and Android smartphone mirroring. A 10.25-inch customizable digital instrument cluster is standard as well.

The familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 sits behind the seven-slot grille. The six-pot produces 290 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque for GCL duty, routed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Springing for the 4×4 model adds an even $2,000 to the bottom line—though not in Canada, because 4×4 is standard across the range in the Great White North.

On the subject of pricing, the Laredo will start at $38,690 ($54,390 CAD). Altitude and Limited trims begin at $41,890 ($57,385 CAD) and $47,690 ($61,890 CAD), respectively. The Limited includes Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system as standard, offering drivers five terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand). It also includes leather seating and heating for the first two rows.

The Overland $54,690 ($70,890 CAD) trim is the earliest step on the trim walk to select the optional V8 engine. Speccing the larger engine is only possible with the 4×4 drivetrain, requiring a $3,195 ($3,495 CAD) premium. Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension is standard, as well as Quadra-Trac II four-wheel drive, capable of sending 100 percent of torque to either axle when it detects slip. The Overland picks up 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome tow hooks, and power-folding mirrors to set it apart. Inside, buyers will find Nappa leather covering the seats and door panels, ventilated front seats, upgraded ambient lighting, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. Jeep’s Level 2 Active Driving Assist system is available as an option.

At the top of the pile is the Grand Cherokee L Summit ($58,690 / $76,390 CAD). You’ll find even more quilted leather in the Summit, four-zone climate control, 16-way power adjustable seats with memory (and massage function!), and a second-row floor console. Added driver assists include standard Active Driving Assist, drowsy driver detection, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree camera, and park assist. On top of that, a Summit Reserve package ($63,690 / $80,385 CAD) includes quilted Palermo leather, ventilated seats for the first two rows, open-pore walnut wood trim, 21-inch wheels, and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will begin arriving in dealerships in the second quarter of this year. The shorter, two-row model—including a new 4xe electrified version—will debut soon after.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.