2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé is a Friendlier M8

Alpina’s North American lineup expands to a third model for 2022 with 612-horsepower B8.

If you’ve always liked the BMW M8 Gran Coupé, but wished it placed a heavier emphasis on grand-touring comfort, Alpina will have an answer starting this summer. On Wednesday the Buchloe-based automaker announced the third model in its North American lineup, the B8 Gran Coupé. It’s the first time Alpina has tinkered with the big 8 Series.

The B8 joins the B7 and XB7 in offering a more exclusive, more powerful take on an existing BMW model. Like the XB7, it features a thoroughly re-engineered 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, producing 612 hp and 590 lb-ft. In the great 8 Series pecking order, only the M8 out-powers the Alpina, and only by 5 hp. What’s more, the Buchloe bruiser features an extra 37 lb-ft, underlining Alpina’s tradition of easily-accessible power. An eight-speed auto sends the power to all four corners, each featuring 21-inch versions of Alpina’s iconic 20-spoke design. Specially-developed Pirelli tires, measuring 245/35 up front and 285/35 in the rear, contribute to a 3.3-second sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h). Alpina says the B8 will run to an unrestricted top speed of 201 mph (323 km/h).

A custom exhaust system reduces back pressure, and incorporates active exhaust flaps. Drivers can choose between Comfort and Sport modes, which not only controls the level of noise from the V8, but also the throttle and transmission mapping, steering, and the active damper system.

Under the skin, the B8 benefits from revised front struts, Eibach springs, and reinforced sway bars. A mechanical limited-slip differential on the rear axle ensures all that power hits the road. The rear wheels also benefit from the Integral Active Steering system, which can turn the rear wheels up to 2.3-degrees to aid either low-speed agility or high-speed stability. Hauling the whole package to a halt are four-piston Brembo calipers, along with 15.6-inch diameter brake discs up front, and 15.7-inchers out back.

The B8 follows Alpina tradition with a low-key, functional exterior and interior revamp setting it apart from your garden-variety 8 Series. Larger air intakes, a unique rear diffuser, and a small lip spoiler are the key changes outside. Inside, the B8 features crystal iDrive controller with a laser-etched Alpina logo, illuminated door sills, unique trim pieces, and a hand-finished, untreated leather steering wheel.

Alpina B8s will begin arriving in North American dealerships this summer. American pricing begins at $140,895 including destination, roughly $10,000 dearer than an M8 four-door. Canadian pricing will be announced closer to launch.

