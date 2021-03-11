Auto News 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a $100,000 Escalade Hunter
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a $100,000 Escalade Hunter

Mar 11, 2021
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features LED taillamps stretching from the rear quarter panel to the liftgate achieving a more upscale appearance.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features two 10.1-inch entertainment touchscreens with the available Rear Seat Entertainment system, which features independent streaming capabilities from major content providers.
  • All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offers a windshield Head-up display (HUD). The full color display is configurable up to 10-inches and features three (simple, standard, advanced) predefined configurations with layouts, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen with Alexa “Home to Car” functionality including in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen with Uconnect Marketplace.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen available with the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen available with the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch horizontal comfort display touchscreen below the Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer front bin features enhanced functionality for front row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and sculpted connectivity ports.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a fully digital rearview mirror providing an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and helps prevent accidents. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a tri-pane sunroof that gives occupants a sense of larger space and brings in light, which helps contribute to the vehicle’s interior spaciousness.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features an available rear seat monitoring camera, which projects a high-definition image and delivers several segment-exclusive, including a split-view display and a unique “zoom-to-seat” function.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space (27.4 cu. ft. behind the third row).
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer has a flexible interior with seats that can be folded flat to accommodate cargo carrying needs.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space (70.9 cu. ft. behind the second row).
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space (94.2 cu. ft. with second and third rows folded flat).
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch passenger screen provides the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control at their fingertips. The passenger screen has three major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants to connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch passenger screen provides the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control at their fingertips. The passenger screen has three major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants to connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen with Ambient Lighting accentuates the relaxed atmosphere of the interior by the use of five customizable ambient lighting.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a two-piece instrument panel with an optional Piano Black mid-bolster and sculpted Satin American Walnut wood that gracefully integrates advanced technology and connectivity. 
  • 2022 Grand Wagoneer features proximity entry/exit lighting and LED door puddle lamps. 
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a standard 12.3-inch frameless digital cluster with available Night Vision Camera, which uses thermographic technology to augment the reach of the Grand Wagoneer's headlamps. Infrared sensors search for the heat signatures of pedestrians and animals in the road ahead at distances up to 219 yards (200 meters).
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Global Black interior.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Blue Agave interior.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Tupelo interior.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Sydney Grey interior.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Blue Agave and metal accents) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Blue Agave with wood accents) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Sea Salt) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Global Black) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Tupelo) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a third row that can both recline and fold flat.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a first class experience no matter where you sit.
  • All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features an aluminum shift knob, with an ambient glow, that sits at the base of the of the center console and is flanked by toggle switches that control Selec-Terrain and ride height systems.
  • All-new 2022 Wagoneer’s 5.7-liter V-8 combines the muscle of 392 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies that include variable camshaft timing and cylinder deactivation. Wagoneer is the first vehicle with the next generation eTorque hybrid system, which features enhancements to several fuel-saving features.
Grand Wagoneer aims squarely at the Escalade; top trim cracks the six-figure barrier.

Today Jeep will formally reveal the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, bringing back a classic nameplate for the first time this century. The goal is no less than breaking up General Motors’ hegemony in the full-size three-row SUV segment, with a focus on pure American craftsmanship.

Let’s sort out the name right away. This isn’t a Cherokee-and-Grand-Cherokee situation, which are two very different vehicles. Instead, those five letters push the Wagoneer into the headier luxury SUV space, aligning it closer to the Escalade than the Chevy and GM equivalents. You can read about the standard Wagoneer here.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Review: Ace of Base

Whether Grand or not, the new Wagoneer is certainly an imposing rig. Both models measure 214.7 inches (5,453 mm) nose to tail, making them a few inches longer than the Tahoe/Yukon/Escalade, but up to a foot shorter than the long-wheelbase Suburban/Yukon XL/Escalade ESV. Speaking of, the Jeep twins feature a 123.0-inch wheelbase. Width is also up slightly over the relatively smaller GM models.

You won’t mistake these big rigs as anything other than Jeeps. Last year’s Grand Wagoneer concept gave us a pretty clear look at the finished product. The production GW features a blinged-out seven-slot grille with laser-etched rings, but ditches the LED unibrow for a cleaner, statelier headlight treatment. The name sits slightly proud of a tiny grille opening, and higher trims feature badging trimmed in what Jeep calls copperchino (bronze). A contrasting black roof and pillars is standard, as well as generous helpings of chrome to line the windows. Later in the summer, an Obsidian package will offer stealthier trim. Standard wheels are 20-inch items, with 22s available.

SEE ALSO: 2021 Cadillac Escalade Review: Ghost Protocol

Inside, the standard setup in the Grand Wagoneer involves second-row captain’s chairs; a bench is optional. Everything comes trimmed in Nappa leather, but if that’s not fancy enough for your tastes, you can get quilted Palermo goodness. Nearly everything you can look at is either former cow or tree: in the latter’s case, that’s pretty satin-finish American walnut. The dash can be leather-wrapped, and so can the starter button, complete with French stitching. The front seats are 24-way power adjustable, and the first two rows benefit from heated and ventilated seats. It’s an impressive-looking space, and Jeep’s Jim Morrison is understandably proud of it. In a pre-release talk, he said it wasn’t just better than the rest of the class, but “anything in the marketplace.”

You won’t find an equivalent to the Escalade’s sprawling 38-inch screen within the Grand Cherokee. Instead, Jeep says there’s up to 75 inches of digital real estate here, including the second-row entertainment screens. The Wagoneer is the first Stellantis product to feature Amazon Fire TV integration, which will allow every applicable screen to watch a different TV show. Of course, Uconnect 5 is standard, with the 12.0-inch screen featuring a customizable home screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot capable of connecting eight devices. A wireless charging pad is available, and up to 11 USB ports if you’d rather go old-school. An additional 10.25-inch screen is available for the front passenger.

Jeep partnered with McIntosh for the Grand Wagoneer’s audio system. A 19 speaker setup is standard, but audiophiles will want to move up to the 23-speaker MX1375 system.

What lies beneath

The Wagoneer twins use a body-on-frame chassis distantly related to the Ram 1500, with independent suspension at all four corners. The Grand comes exclusively with the 6.4-liter Hemi V8, producing 471 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep’s Quadra-Drive II four-wheel drive system is standard, complete with electronic rear limited-slip differential. That’s not to be confused with Quadra-Lift, the standard air-suspension system, capable of providing 10 inches of ground clearance, or lowering the Grand Wagoneer for improved high-speed fuel efficiency. Select-Terrain includes five drive modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

Jeep quotes a 25-degree approach angle, 22-degree breakover, and 24-degree departure angle.The Grand Wagoneer can also ford up to two feet of water. You won’t find a Trail Rated badge on any trim, though: Jeep says that mostly comes down to the sheer size of the rig.

Pricing and availability

The regular Wagoneer may start for a Big Mac combo less than $60,000, but you’ll have to cough up a lot more for the Grand experience. The lineup begins with the Series I, with a sticker price of $88,995 including $2,000 in destination. The Series II rings in at $95,995, and the Series III goes for $105,995. In the summer, the afore-mentioned Obsidian will slot between the latter two, at $100,995. Grand Wagoneer will begin arriving in dealerships in the second half of the year.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.

 
