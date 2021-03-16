2022 Kia Stinger is a More Feature-Rich Sport Sedan

AutoGuide.com

Not too much changes with the 2022 Kia Stinger … because not much was wrong in the first place.

Kia on Tuesday morning unveiled the refreshed 2022 Stinger sport sedan. The facelift doesn’t rock the boat, instead focusing on important quality-of-life improvements inside the Stinger. Kia has also expanded the four-door’s driver assist suite. It’s a thoughtful refresh for the AutoGuide.com 2018 Car of the Year.

You won’t find many changes to the exterior of the Stinger. The Tiger Nose grille remains up front, though the company’s new logo now sits just above it. A new design of 19-inch wheel fills out the arches. The taillight treatment is subtly different, with the illuminated LED portion now stretching across the entire top section. Larger quad exhaust tips frame a more dramatic diffuser at the bottom of the bumper. The whole thing can be slathered in one of seven paints, including a new Ascot Green hue.

Inside, the Stinger’s dash architecture remains unchanged, though a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen now sits atop it. The increased real estate allows for split-screen use, as well as multiple connected devices. The instrument cluster gets a new surround, while an available suede package dresses the headliner, pillars, dash, door panels, and seat inserts with the soft-touch material. Ambient lighting within the passenger side of the dash brings a night-time glow.

SEE ALSO: Toyota Camry AWD vs Kia K5 AWD Comparison

The 2022 Stinger also gains a broader suite of driver assists. This includes advanced automated emergency braking, which now encompasses left-hand turns in intersections. Safe Exit Warning, a navigation-based smart cruise control, lane-follow assist, and blind spot warning are also part of the package.

At the top of the Stinger lineup, the 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 remains. It gets the slightest of power increases, with three additional horses bringing the total up to 368 horsepower. AWD is optional (standard in Canada), as are Brembo brakes and an electronically-adjustable suspension. An available mechanical limited-slip differential is available as well. Kia says it has tuned the Stinger’s variable exhaust system for a meaner note, too.

In the US, the Stinger also gains a new base engine, in the form of the family 2.5-liter turbo-four. It’s the same unit found in the K5 GT and Hyundai Sonata N Line. Here it produces an even 300 hp—up 10 over either of those, and 45 more than the old 2.0-liter—backed by 311 lb-ft of torque.

US pricing begins at $37,135 for a base GT-Line four-cylinder, including destination. That’s $3,000 more than last year’s model, with Kia pointing to the added standard features and more powerful engine. At the other end of the lineup, there’s the $52,335 Stinger GT2.

In Canada, the simplified lineup consists of only V6/AWD models, with the GT Limited holding steady at $52,290 CAD, and $54,790 CAD for the GT Elite, both including destination charges.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.