2022 Lexus ES Contains Touchscreen Under Subtle Facelift

AutoGuide.com

Lexus finally puts a touchscreen back into the ES, plus additional driver assists and other goodies.

Lexus today unveiled the refreshed 2022 ES sedan at the Shanghai auto show. Calling this facelift subtle would be an understatement, but the important news outside on this latest model, but within.

In news that should please anybody who’s had to wrestle with Lexus’ touchpad the last few years, the ES has grown a touchscreen. The Japanese company has moved the central screen forward 4.3 inches (110 mm) to accommodate pokes and prods. It comes in two sizes: 8.0- and 12.3-inches. The touchpad remains, but it’s now one of multiple input devices, much like other premium brands.

Lexus has also upgraded the ES’ standard driver assist suite. Now called Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, that extra point-five includes an enhanced pre-collision camera and radar system, expanding their effective range. In addition to pedestrian and cyclist detection, the system now includes Intersection Turning Assist. LSS 2.5+ also adds Curve Speed Reduction, which does what it says on the tin when used with the standard adaptive cruise control.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Lexus ES 300h Review

Visual changes encompass new head- and taillights, new wheels, and a redesigned grille pattern. Iridium and Cloudburst Gray paint options replace three silver and gray options from last year. New color choices are available inside the ES as well, plus black open-pore wood. The more aggressive F Sport option expands for 2022, with availability on the ES 300h for the first time. Meanwhile, gas-only ES 350 F Sport models can now be specced with a Dynamic Handling Package. DHP adds Sport+ and Custom driving modes as well as an adaptive suspension.

The 2022 Lexus ES will arrive in dealerships this autumn. Expect pricing and a full trim breakdown closer to launch.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.