Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins AutoGuide 2021 Utility Vehicle of the Year

It’s a Mustang. It’s an EV. It’s our 2021 Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Today our expert panel of judges crowned the Ford Mustang Mach-E as the best overall AutoGuide 2021 Utility Vehicle of the Year. As SUVs and crossovers make up more and more of the new-car market, it’s become harder for anything to stand out. The Mustang Mach-E had no issues there, offering an appealing package chock-full of clever engineering.

Utility Vehicle of the Year: Ford Mustang Mach-E

This year, Ford debuted the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric, four-door crossover aimed squarely at the mainstream. For a year, everyone had an opinion about that name, good and bad. Then we drove it, and opinions were a lot more aligned. The Mach-E isn’t just good for an EV, it’s a great crossover, full stop.

The Mach-E has a Goldilocks-like appeal. Measuring somewhere between the Escape and Edge, it’s just the right size. Single-charge range varies from 211 to 305 miles (340–490 km) depending on trim; not Tesla levels, but more than enough. Its pre-tax-credit starting price of $43,995 ($52,395 CAD) is also not far off the average new car transaction these days.

Our judges scored the Mach-E on more than its on-paper stats, though. The cabin is bright and airy, and there’s enough rear-seat headroom for adults even with the sloping roofline. Ford’s latest SYNC infotainment system, presented here in a large portrait orientation, is snappy and intuitive. More than that, the Mach-E provides a smooth, quiet ride—but can still entertain the driver when asked.

“The Mustang Mach-E will have many folks reconsidering their stance on EVs,” said lead road tester Kyle Patrick in his first drive review, “offering a compelling package that doesn’t sacrifice anything from a ‘normal’ car.”

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E also wins our Green Vehicle of the Year award.

