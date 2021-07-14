2022 Hyundai Elantra N is the Hot Sedan Promising Big Grins

AutoGuide.com

Technology straight from WRC and an e-LSD make the Elantra N a proper hot sedan

After much speculation and bated breaths, Hyundai’s most driver-focused sedan yet is here, well, almost. Hyundai unveiled the 2022 Elantra N today which finally debuts with the powertrain that matches that angular bodywork. Speaking of, as if the design of the Elantra wasn’t edgy enough already, Hyundai has made some design tweaks in a quest to help the N stand out amongst its peers and improve aerodynamic efficiency.

A red stripe runs along the entire length of the new front lip spoiler and side skirts giving the Elantra a sportier look. The front grille has been reworked for a more aggressive appearance. At the rear, a trunk-mounted spoiler and diffuser have also been added for better aerodynamic efficiency and sportier aesthetics.

Under the hood resides a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making 276 hp at 5,500 rpm and 289 lb-ft of peak torque. Hyundai will offer the Elantra N with a six-speed manual and an eight-speed DCT. The hot sedan will come with something Hyundai calls the NGS or the N Grin Shift function. It provides a 10 hp boost for 20 seconds when engaged via a button on the steering. Quite similar to Porsche’s Sport Response, the NGS enables the Elantra N to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 5.3 seconds. This function is only available with the DCT. Flat out, the hot sedan can achieve a top speed of 155 mph.

But there’s a lot more to the Elantra N than just a powerful engine and a nifty DCT. It comes with an e-LSD at the front helping the N manage its power and negate understeer for optimum handling. An integrated drive axle, straight from WRC helps manage lateral loads better in the corners and shed 1.4 kg of mass.

Front brakes feature a 14.1-inch rotor setup with upgraded brake pads and optimized cooling for better braking performance. The suspension feature upgraded bushings and isolators along with a stiffer rear bar and chassis bracing for added rigidity. Hyundai will also equip the Elantra N with 245 section Michelin Pilot 4S rubber shod on 19-inch intricate alloys as standard.

And there’s more. If you are a fan of pops and bangs, the Elantra N’s variable exhaust valve system will deliver the sonorous experience you are looking for. Though you also get a bit of sound trickery in the form of NSE or N Sound Equalizer which produces virtual engine sounds akin to a TCR racecar and also allows drivers “adjust whine, throat, and base” to achieve their desired sound.

Inside, the 2022 Elantra N comes with a bespoke infotainment system replete with a turbo boost gauge, oil and coolant temperature gauges, a torque gauge, and lap timer. The seats now come with better side bolstering and a set of front bucket seats will be optional and sit 10 mm lower than the standard perches. Prices and availability remain elusive as of now but expect the pricing announcement later in the year.

