2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Debuts with More Capability, 4xe PHEV

Plug-in hybrid targets 25 miles (40 kilometers) of all-electric range, 440 miles (708 km) total.

Jeep early Wednesday fleshed out the Grand Cherokee family with the debut of the two-row version. The 2022 model of the brand’s best-seller promises more capability than ever before, with better technology, improved off-road prowess, and the addition of a plug-in hybrid 4xe model.

As expected, the 2022 Grand Cherokee is bigger in all directions than the model it replaces, and smaller than the three-row Grand Cherokee L already in dealerships. Length is up by 3.7 inches (92 millimeters) to 193.5 inches (4,914 mm). The wheelbase is an even 2.0 inches (50 mm) longer than before, now stretching 116.7 inches (2,964 mm). Width and height are also up slightly. The look is pretty much identical to the L as well—just shorter—with lots of straight lines emphasizing the rig’s width. A blacked-out roof visually lowers the Grand Cherokee.

This being a Jeep, off-road capability is expected. The 2022 Grand Cherokee delivers a standard 8.4 inches (214 mm) of ground clearance, just slightly down from the 8.6 inches (218 mm) of before. An available air suspension boosts that figure to as high as 11.3 inches (287 mm) on the Trailhawk trim. That rock-crawling trim returns for 2022, boasting approach, breakover, and departure angles of 35.7, 24.4, and 30.2 degrees, respectively. The air suspension now includes electronic semi-active damping, and allows the Trailhawk to ford up to 24 inches (610 mm) of water. The Wrangler’s rear sway bar disconnect has also migrated to the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk for improved articulation. Rounding out the package are steel skid plates, red tow hooks, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and an anti-glare hood decal.

Jeep will also offer the Trailhawk in plug-in electric 4xe form. The 4xe sacrifices fractional amounts of ground clearance and off-roading angles, but makes up for it with a two-speed transfer case, rear electronic limited-slip differential, and an estimated 25-mile (40-km) electric-only range. Electric blue accents dot the exterior, including the tow hooks, wheels, and hood decal. Every Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe runs the same drivetrain: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with two electric motors. Combined output is 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Jeep says it should return an estimated 57 mpg-equivalent (4.1 Le/100 km), and offer a range up to 440 miles (708 km). The 4xe is still capable of towing up to 6,000 lb (2,720 kg), too. It will be available in Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims. (Other 2022 trims include Laredo and Altitude.)

The standard engine in the gas-only Grand Cherokees is Stellantis’ trusty 3.6-liter V6 engine, producing 293 hp and 260 lb-ft. Higher trims offer the available 5.7-liter V8, which bumps power to 357 hp and 390 lb-ft. Both engines lash up to the usual ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is capable of shutting down half its cylinders to improve fuel economy. On the flip side, it’s the choice for serious towers, with a class-leading 7,200-lb (3,265-kg) max capacity.

Inside, the Grand Cherokee draws inspiration from the new range-topping Grand Wagoneer. An upright dashboard flows into a large center console, with an available 10.1-inch infotainment screen floating just ahead of the dashboard. On the high-zoot Summit Reserve trim, there is open-pore wood and quilted Palermo leather all over the place. Uconnect 5 is now standard, and it runs on up to four screens. Like the Wagoneer, the 2022 Grand Cherokee offers a 10.25-inch screen ahead of the front passenger, allowing them to handle music and navigation duties. A pair of 10.1-inch HD entertainment screens for rear-seat occupants is also available. It looks like a much nicer place to spend time, especially with the optional 19-speaker McIntosh stereo system. If it’s anything like the Grand Wagoneer’s setup, audiophiles will be plenty pleased.

Jeep has carved out more interior space in nearly all measures, though rear legroom has decreased ever so slightly, to 38.2 inches (971 mm). There’s more cargo space too, at 37.7 cubic feet (1,068 L) with all seats up, growing to 70.8 cubes (2,005 L) with the second row folded.

All 2022 Grand Cherokees will include automated emergency braking, lane-keep assist, auto high beams, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control as standard. The optional safety features include such niceties as a head-up display, night vision camera, 360-degree camera, and Active Driving Assist.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will begin arriving in dealerships before the end of this year. That’s for the 3.6- and 5.7-liter models; the electrified 4xe will show up early 2022. Expect pricing details before that.

