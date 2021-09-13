2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: 5 Things You Must Know

AutoGuide.com

A worthy sibling to the flagship EQS

Mercedes-Benz pulled the wraps off its new EQE electric sedan the IAA in Munich which will accompany the EQS in expanding the Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle lineup. While Mercedes has big electrification plans for the future including an electric G-Class, the EQE will be one of the more affordable options in the Tristar lineup. The one showcased at IAA was the EQE 350 which evidently follows the naming convention of the regular Merc lineup. Here are a few things you should know:

Looks like an EQS, almost

In terms of styling, the EQE is the EQS what the E-Class was to the old S-Class, a smaller and relatively less opulent, and less expensive version of the flagship. The grille is slightly larger and sits lower in the bumper compared to the EQS, the headlamps too are slightly sharper. But at first glance, you will be hard-pressed to tell the two apart. The only real difference is in size and with that too, you might need them parked side by side.

The EQS measures 207 inches (5,265 mm) in length while the EQE measures 196.6 inches (4,934 mm). Between the wheels, the EQE measures 122.9 inches (3,122mm) compared to the 126.5-inch (3,210 mm) wheelbase of the EQS.

Rear-wheel drive standard

A 90.6 kWh battery will power the EQE and will make 288 hp of max power and 391 lb-ft of peak torque. Only RWD will be standard on the electric sedan while Merc’s 4Matic AWD system will also be available. A single-speed transmission will manage power flow regardless of whether you have a motor on one axle or both.

410 miles of claimed range

Mercedes-Benz also claims a range of 410 miles (660 km) on a full charge. Before you reach for your checkbook, these are European WLTP figures which are known to be quite liberal with their test cycles. The overall range will take a hit when it undergoes testing by the EPA which is known for its stricter regulations. On the plus side though, you will be able to charge your EQE up to 80 percent from 10 percent in just 31 minutes using DC fast charging.

Rides like the S-Class (kind of)

We agree it’s a bit click-baity subheading but hey, you’re already at the fag end of the article. Besides, it isn’t entirely inaccurate. The EQE uses a four-link and multi-link suspension setup at the front and rear which is quite similar to the new S-Class. Customers will also be able to opt for rear-wheel steering with a maximum steering angle of 10 degrees.

Mercedes’ venerable Airmatic suspension will also be available as an optional extra. The adaptive dampers will lower the car by one inch when the car crosses 75 mph (120 kph) to increase high-speed stability and decrease drag. Conversely, at speeds under 25 mph (40 kph) you can lift the EQE by an inch to help clear obstacles and speed humps.

Hyperscreen available

The Hyperscreen will run the latest version of the MBUX system and will essentially be a single piece of curved glass measuring 56 inches. It will comprise of three sections, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a tennis court-sized central touchscreen display measuring 17.7 inches and a 12.3 inch display for the passenger. It will also feature a fingerprint scanner for access to augmented reality navigation.

The base EQE will likely come with the same 12.8-inch vertically stacked screen from the S-Class and base EQS. It will couple with a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Also, just like the EQS, the EQE will come with the A-pillar to A-Pillar Hyperscreen as well. And just like the EQS, it will be optional in the EQE as well.

Other features will include Merc’s comfort seats which will be part of the standard package. A set of AMG bucket seats will also be available along with massage function and Merc’s relaxation system.

Production for the EQE will begin in mid-2022 and will arrive as a 2023 model possibly by late 2022. Prices for the EQE will be revealed closer to the launch date.

