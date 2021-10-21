2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Scores 42 MPG City; Nearly Sold Out

AutoGuide.com

The EPA rates Ford’s compact pickup at 33 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined.

Ford has more good news about its Maverick compact pickup. The EPA has scored the smallest of the Blue Oval’s trucks, and it turns out the Maverick hybrid is a bit of an over-achiever. Ford initially estimated an even 40 mpg in the city for the trucklet, but the governmental agency confirmed the final score is actually 42 mpg.

That makes the Maverick hybrid not only the most fuel-efficient pickup truck on the market, but better than many compact cars (like the Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic we just compared). That headline figure combines with a 33-mpg highway rating, which makes for a combined 37 mpg. Canadian figures are 5.6 L/100 km city, 7.1 L/100 km highway, and 6.3 L/100 km combined.

That’s the good news. The bad news, if you’re looking to get your hands on a Maverick hybrid of your own, is that it’s already nearly sold out. Ford announced it expects orders to fill up by November, at which point they’ll be closed until next summer for the 2023 model. 2022 models will begin shipping in December, and show up on customer driveways early in 2022.

We haven’t driven the hybrid Maverick yet, but came away impressed when we crawled all over a pre-production model back in the summer.

If you’d rather a gas-only Maverick, those are currently available at dealerships. With a 2.0-liter, 250-horsepower EcoBoost, the front-drive Mav scores 23 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined. All-wheel drive shaves 1 mpg off every measurement.

Still have your heart set on the hybrid—which we should remind you, starts at just $21,490 ($27,895 CAD)? You’ll want to hurry.

