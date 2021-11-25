Yellow Cars: Top 10 Best and Brightest

AutoGuide.com

Drab car colors are the most popular, but not necessarily the best.

Not everyone is looking for an unassuming black, white or grey vehicle. Some want their car to sparkle and shine. They want to let the sunshine in. The more vibrant, the better. But choices for flashy exterior paint are few and far between. In a world dictated by dollars and sense, not enough people are willing to choose bright paint colors, like yellow for instance, when purchasing a new vehicle. If there isn’t enough money to be made, manufacturers won’t offer that shade.

Thankfully though, there still are some bright yellow paint jobs available in the automotive landscape. As expected, many sports cars can still be painted as bright as the sun. But there are a few other surprises. Below is a collection of ten vehicles that are still offered in yellow.

Audi S3

Audi‘s smallest sedan is targeted toward youthful buyers so it makes sense that it can be had in vibrant colors like Tango Red Metallic, Turbo Blue and of course Python Yellow Metallic. The S3 isn’t the most pure of yellows with a hint of green thrown in, but it definitely livens up the exterior of this sports sedan.

BMW M3/M4

BMW has been adding more and more flashy colors to its performance M brand cars, including the M3 sedan dna M4 coupe/convertible. Although it can look a bit greenish in darker photos, rest assured that the BMW M3/M4 is available in Sao Paulo Yellow which really looks deep and rich in the sun.

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvettes and yellow have been synonymous with each other for decades. It’s the official color of the factory-back Corvette race team and the go-to colour for at the past four generations of Corvettes at least. The great American sports car has always been flashy and it continues to offer plenty of bright color choices, including Accelerate Yellow Metallic.

Chevrolet Spark

It’s not just sporty cars that get an invite to this party; yellow cars come in all shapes and sizes. Even an incredibly practical car like the Chevrolet Spark can show off its fun side with a multitude of in-your-face color options like Mystic Blue, Cayenne Orange, Red Hot, and of course, Nitro Yellow. These add a little personality to an otherwise sensible subcompact.

Ford Mustang

Of course the Ford Mustang could not be left off this list. Like the Chevrolet Corvette and BMW M4, it is offered in a wide variety of eye-opening colors, but the Grabber Yellow, especially on the Mach 1, is a favourite of ours. It makes the pony car as visually loud as it is as when every one of its 480 horsepower are unleashed.

Jaguar F-Pace

We give major Kudos to Jaguar for allowing its mid-size F-Pace SUV to be finished in a variety of fun colors. Not many manufacturers are willing to offer so much choice on something like an SUV, but if a customer is willing to pay, there are over 25 colors that can be had on any trim level of the F-Pace. But it doesn’t come cheap. The cost to finish a F-Pace in Sorrento Yellow is $4,550 alone.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe

As a direct rival to the Audi A3/S3, the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Coupe of course has to also be available in yellow. Called Sun Yellow, this shade is one of the more pure yellows on the list. It is available on any trim level of the CLA Coupe, even the sporty AMG. Paired with the black roof and black wheels, it looks extra vivid.

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage straddles the line between yellow and gold. Although the color is officially called Sand Yellow Metallic, in darker photos it looks closer to sand than yellow. Regardless, like the Chevrolet Spark, the Mirage is available in several fun colors, allowing budget conscious buyers to still have some fun.

Porsche 911

What would a list about flashy colors be without a Porsche on it? Porsche has a long history of offering neon, pastel and other unusual color choices, so it should come as no surprise that the iconic 911 can still be had in bright Racing Yellow. The best part is, this one of the German brand’s standard colors so it is a no cost option to include.

Toyota GR Supra

There is something about a Toyota GR Supra in yellow that just feels right. Maybe it’s because, like the fourth generation Supra, the new model looks so good in this particular hue. It has more of a deeper yellow than other vehicles on this list and fits the car perfectly.

