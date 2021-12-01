2022 Hyundai Kona N Pricing Announced: $35,425 for Hot Crossover

AutoGuide.com

The Kona N comes in at only $400 more than the equivalent Veloster N.

We really liked the 2022 Hyundai Kona N when we drove it for the first time late last month. A chuckable, well-equipped, hot sub-compact crossover, it’s a unique offering in the class. Hyundai has just released pricing for the Kona N, and the little pocket rocket will be an affordable choice for those craving performance and practicality.

The Kona N comes in a single trim for its debut, a fully-loaded model where the only choice is paint color. For $35,425 including $1,225 in destination (Canadian pricing is currently unavailable), buyers will be getting a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. That power all goes to the front wheels via Hyundai’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Not content with just bumping up the power, Hyundai also fits the Kona N with an adaptive suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, active exhaust, plus bigger wheels and brakes. It also features the full suite of modern driver assists, like lane-keep, blind spot monitoring, automated emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and auto high beams.

Oh yeah, and there’s N Grin Shift, a push-to-pass system that unlocks an extra 10 horsepower in 20-second bursts. It’s true to its name.

For reference, the excellent Veloster N DCT (which we also drove recently) puts down the same power, and starts from $35,025 ($41,124 CAD). The extra couple hundred unlocks the more popular SUV-like shape, and introduces a second rear door for ease of access. We’d call that a good deal.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N should be trickling into dealerships now. We should know pricing on its sedan sibling, the Elantra N, soon.

