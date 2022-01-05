2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Promises 400 Miles of Range, 664 HP, $100K Top Trim

AutoGuide.com

Chevrolet will deliver its own take on the all-electric pickup next year, with work and retail versions.

Chevrolet kicked off the year with a Wednesday reveal of the much-anticipated 2024 Silverado EV at CES 2022. The all-electric pickup truck will join the Rivian R1T and erstwhile competitor F-150 Lightning when it arrives in dealerships in 2023.

The big rig throws down a smoothed-over evolution of the refreshed 2022 Silverado’s styling. Up front, super-slim headlights connect with a full-width LED bar—thinner yet similar to the one found on the Lightning. There’s a frunk up there, something Chevy is calling eTrunk, for reasons.

Moving around to the side, there’s a more than a hint of the old Chevy Avalanche in the chunky, angled C-pillars. They hide another blast from the past: the MultiFlex Midgate, a pass-through between the cabin and the bed. Available on the top RST trim, this works in concert with the 60/40-split second-row seats to accommodate even longer items. The bed will hold items up to 71 inches long; open the midgate and you’ve got room for nine-foot items; move the tailgate to its max-storage position and we’re talking 10-feet, 10-inches.

At 233 inches long, the Silverado EV is about an inch longer than the 2022 Silverado Crew Cab with the short bed. Those are 24-inch wheels at all four corners, which would be a production first.

Inside, the cabin gets its own design, separate from the ICE-powered Silverado. We see a large, 17.0-inch infotainment screen and 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a clean dashboard design, and plenty of in-cabin storage. The red highlights are a nice touch, as is the full-width glass roof—a seeming EV staple.

Like its cross-town rival, Chevy will offer the Silverado EV in both work (WT) and retail (RST, at launch) trims. The WT still uses two digital displays inside, though they’re separated and smaller (11.0 and 8.0 inches, respectively). The exterior also features more matte plastic, as is the case on the ICE-powered Silverado.

The differences also apply to outputs. Chevy won’t talk battery size, but both trucks come with a motor at each axle for electric AWD. WT buyers will find 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque; the RST model will kick out 664 hp and 780 lb-ft. That’s with what Chevy calls “Wide Open Watts” mode. With WOW active, you’re looking at 4.5 seconds to 60 mph (96 km/h).

Handling all that power is an adaptive air suspension in the RST, which raises or lowers the suspension by 2.0 inches (50 mm). There’s also four-wheel steering, shrinking the turning radius.

Chevy says both trucks will be capable of over 400 miles (644 km) on a charge. Because they’re built on the Ultium platform, the Silverado EV models are both capable of 350-watt fast-charging, too.

With all that juice available on-board, the Silverado EV will offer no less than 10 outlets to power tools or accessories, with up to 10.2 kW of power. As for towing, the RST will pull 10,000 pounds, and haul 1,300 pounds. The WT does a little worse at launch (8,000 and 1,200 pounds, respectively), but GM says a fleet model will arrive after launch with a 20,000-pound max-tow package.

Other tech goodies include trailer-capable Super Cruise, a head-up display, and a whole suite of active and passive driver aids.

Pricing runs the gamut. Chevy aims to sell the WT for $39,900 before destination and incentives. On the other end of the scale is the full-fat RST First Edition, which tips the scales at $105,000 ($119,948 CAD) pre-destination). Other models will arrive after launch, filling in the huge gap between.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be available first in WT trim spring 2023, and the RST that fall. Both will be built at Factory Zero in Detroit.

