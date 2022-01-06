Auto News 6 Seater Cars: Top Picks
6 Seater Cars: Top Picks

Jan 19, 2022

Sometimes, having a two-row car is just not enough. Cramming the crew into a vehicle, three wide in the backseat, is not just uncomfortable, it might not even be physically possible depending on the individuals in question. 

What is needed is a three-row vehicle that offers everyone the opportunity to stretch out with maximum seat width. Enter modern 6 seater cars. Six passenger vehicles used to be the domain of American sedans that had bench seats in the front and the rear, for a 3 + 3  passenger configuration. Those sardine-cans are not what we are referring to here, nor extended cab pickup trucks that are packaged the same way. 

What we are highlighting are three row vehicles that have bucket seats in the first two rows and a third row bench only intended for two occupants. Everyone gets a window seat in these vehicles and no one is ever shunned to the dreaded middle perch.

Below are a gathering of eight mainstream offerings that feature six seats for a reasonable price. 

Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento comes standard with a three-person bench in the second row. But opt for the EX trim level and it replaces the bench with a pair of captain’s chairs, turning the vehicle into a six-passenger chariot. Starting at a price of $34,490 USD ($40,095 CAD) , the EX also gains the 281 hp turbocharged engine, so hauling six full-size adults should not be an issue. 

Every trim level from the EX and higher comes equipped with the six passenger configuration and can be had as either a front-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicle. This is one of the smaller crossovers on this list, but also one of the lowest priced.

Mazda CX-9

Like most on this list, the Mazda CX-9 begins life as a seven-passenger SUV thanks to the a three-person bench in the middle row. But it only takes climbing up one trim level to the Touring edition to get the option of a no-cost pair of captains chairs replacing the bench. At a price of $37,430 USD ($44,600 CAD), it does cost more than the Sorento, but it is also slightly larger and comes standard with all-wheel drive. 

Mazda does offer the choice of six or seven passenger seating in the majority of the CX-9 trim levels, but the limited edition Carbon and top of the line Signature are six passenger only. This is one of the more stylish six-passenger vehicles available at a reasonable price point, and all CX-9s come equipped with a torquey turbocharged engine. 

Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas is large crossover that features a true old-school SUV feel. Step up one trim level to the SE with Technology and it is possible to add a pair of second row captains chairs for a total price of $38,340 USD ($51,695 CAD). This includes the 235 hp turbocharged engine and front-wheel drive, although both a more power V6 and all-wheel drive can be added for additional costs. 

The third row of the Volkswagen is the most accommodating and spacious for full-size adults on our list. So, if transporting five to six grownups on the regular is a necessity, this could be the best choice. 

Ford Explorer

2021-Ford-Explorer-XLT

Another large, six-passenger option is the Ford Explorer. Recently overhauled, the SUV can be had with second-row captains chairs as a no-cost option on the XLT trim level. Pricing is $36,145 USD ($46,199 CAD), which is less than either the Volkswagen Atlas or the Mazda CX-9. 

The XLT comes with a 300 hp turbocharged EcoBoost engine that sends power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. There is also the choice of a hybrid drivetrain or a 400 hp turbocharged V6 in higher trim levels. 

GMC Acadia

Like the Kia Sorrento, the GMC Acadia is a slightly smaller three-row SUV. Unlike nearly every other vehicle on this list, the entry level SLE trim is available with no-charge captains chairs. This means it is possible to get a front-wheel drive Acadia with six seats for just $34,800 USD ($41,398 CAD).

Entry level Acadia’s come with a 228 hp turbocharged engine which is the least powerful six-passenger SUV on our list, although the Sorento does have a less powerful engine for lower-trim seven passenger models. A burly V6 is available on higher Acadia trims levels like the AT4 shown above. 

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is all new this year and is a stretched-out model that allows for the addition of a third-row. Like many on this list, it can be had in both seven and six passenger configurations. The Jeep comes standard with a six-passenger configuration in the entry level Laredo 4X2 which retails for $37,580 USD ($52,495 CAD). 

Power comes from Stellantis’ venerable 3.6-liter V6 that makes 290 hp in this application, sending power to the rear wheels. Being a Jeep, of course a multitude of four-wheel drive systems are available, as well as a HEMI V8. 

Ford Transit Connect

The Ford Transit Connect Wagon is a unique vehicle. Based on a compact cargo van architecture, it is smaller than a tradition minivan, yet has sliding doors and three row seating. Think of it as a mini-minivan. Not only is it the sole non-SUV on our list, it is also the lowest price vehicle to offer six-passenger seating across three-rows. The entry level XL can be had with second row captains chairs at no additional cost, making the total MSRP just $27,920 USD ($34,615 CAD).

The front-wheel drive van is powered by a 162 hp four-cylinder engine, so it might be a bit much to haul six burly adults. The optional 2.5-liter engine doesn’t have much more power, but does feature more usable torque. 

