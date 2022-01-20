Auto News Teaser Confirms 2023 Toyota Sequoia, Premiere Set for Next Week
AutoGuide.com

Teaser Confirms 2023 Toyota Sequoia, Premiere Set for Next Week

Jan 20, 2022

Early this week Toyota teased that a new SUV was on its way and now the brand has confirmed it is indeed the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. 

This will be the third generation of the manufacturer’s large, body-on-frame three-row SUV. It will be built on the all-new 2022 Tundra’s platform, which debuted earlier this year. To the see official world premier, tune in next Tuesday, January 25th at 9:30 p.m. EST to www.toyota.com/allnewsequoia. In the meantime, you can visit that site to get the latest information on the 2023 Sequoia before the official unveiling. 

Filed under: Breaking News SUVs Toyota
Tags: , ,

Be the first to write a comment.

 
Terms of Use
Copyright
Privacy Policy