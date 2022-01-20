Teaser Confirms 2023 Toyota Sequoia, Premiere Set for Next Week

AutoGuide.com

Early this week Toyota teased that a new SUV was on its way and now the brand has confirmed it is indeed the 2023 Toyota Sequoia.

This will be the third generation of the manufacturer’s large, body-on-frame three-row SUV. It will be built on the all-new 2022 Tundra’s platform, which debuted earlier this year. To the see official world premier, tune in next Tuesday, January 25th at 9:30 p.m. EST to www.toyota.com/allnewsequoia. In the meantime, you can visit that site to get the latest information on the 2023 Sequoia before the official unveiling.