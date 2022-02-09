2023 Nissan Z Hands-On Preview: 5 Things We Learned About The Retro-Tastic Sports Car

AutoGuide.com

Is the Z the most exciting sports car to launch this year? Uh, probably.

Nissan is dancing a fine line, one more than a few manufacturers are having to navigate. On one hand, the EV future is pretty clear. On the other, there’s a palpable sense of celebrating the best of the internal combustion engine before we’re all humming along in our instant-torque machines.

For Nissan—at least in North America—the highlight of The Old Ways has long been the Z, long known as the Fairlady back home. From the rare, early roadsters, to the iconic original 240Z, the technological tour-de-force 300ZX, and up to the most recent 370Z, Nissan’s sports car has married affordable price tags with strong performance and big style.

During a recent event, we were able to poke around the bookends of Nissan’s “A to Z” plan: the Ariya—more on that soon—and this bright yellow 2023 Z. We won’t be driving it for a few more months, but here’s what we learned going hands-on:

One engine, one bodystyle (for now)

Nissan is borrowing at least part of that famous quote most often attributed to Lotus founder Colin Chapman: “simplify, and add lightness.” Unlike other generations of Z, which at various times included two-seater and two-plus-two layouts, convertibles, and T-tops, the 2023 Z is a strict two-seat coupe. We won’t know about the other half of that classic quote until someone gets the new Z on some scales…

But what a shape this is. In person, the new Z looks remarkably compact, despite stretching nearly five inches longer than the 370Z. The design is chock-full of clever nods to the Z’s fifty-plus years of history. The LED semi-circles in the headlights recall the original long-nose 240ZG. The flanks are clean, with one crisp character line leading back into swollen arches.

The rear treatment includes a clever remix on the forever-cool Z32’s tail, with minimalist LED ovals taking up position in a full-width stretch of black. The 2023 Z nods to the past, but isn’t a slavish copy of it. Look, even Nissan Canada’s Didier Marsaud couldn’t resist a snap from his phone, and he’s seen this car for years at this point.

Best of all? The 2023 Z looks friendly. It eschews the hyper-aggressive styling so common in the modern automotive scene, and for that we’re happy.

Manual labor

As far as we know, there are just two cars launching this year with a manual transmission: the reborn Acura Integra and the 2023 Nissan Z. For those of us who grew up in the ’90s, that’s a pretty potent combo.

Yes, the Z will be available with three-pedal setup. It’s a six-speed manual, complete with available rev-matching for when you’re not feeling up to heel-toeing. A carbon driveshaft sends the power from the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine out to the rear wheels, same as always. It’s what Yutaka “Mr. K” Katayama would’ve wanted, surely. The setup sounds all but identical to the one in the 370Z, one we said “still manages to keep a sharp bite point halfway to the floor making snick-snick-snick speed shifting sublime” in a 2018 370Z review. The automatic gains an additional two cogs, up to nine.

The square (86.0 millimeter bore and stroke) 3.0-liter VR30DDTT engine produces an even 400 horsepower, a big 68-horsepower jump up from the outgoing Z’s headcount. What’s more, torque is now 350 pound-feet, and it’s available from barely over idle right through to 5,200 rpm. That’s an 80-lb-ft improvement, for those keeping track at home.

For reference, the latest Toyota GR Supra is 18 horsepower down on the Z, but up 18 lb-ft. The outgoing 370Z was heavier than the Toyota, however, and we don’t expect this car to be any lighter.

If it ain’t broke

It’s hard to tell just by looking at it, but the 2023 Nissan Z still uses the same platform as the last car. In fact, Nissan even refers to this as a “Z34” model, just like the 370Z. It might be longer, but the wheelbase (100.4 inches / 2,550 mm), width (72.6 in / 1,845 mm), and height (51.8 in / 1,315 mm) are all the same as before. Every measurement is within an inch of the aforementioned Supra’s, except the wheelbase, where the Z has a 3.2-inch (81 mm) advantage. Nonetheless, Nissan’s engineers have strengthened the formidable FM platform, increasing torsional rigidity by 10 percent.

Just like the exterior, the interior measurements are almost entirely the same as before—and again, close to the Z’s main competitor.

The 2023 Z retains the practical liftback setup too, so it can carry a surprising amount of goods. Who said sports cars can’t be useful?

While some may decry the recycled platform, it makes a lot of sense. Developing an entirely new platform for a niche model would be financially irresponsible—doubly so when the days of ICE cars are numbered. We’ve already seen Nissan do something like this in a very different class, with the revamped 2022 Pathfinder. It worked well, thoroughly modernizing an older model, so we don’t see why it won’t work with the Z. Of course, we’ll reserve final judgment for when we’re behind the wheel of the thing, which should be in a few months’ time.

Smart interior upgrades

With that carryover chassis comes a tweaked interior. Pop the door open—the exterior handles being one of the few awkward styling details, in my opinion—and you’ll find reskinned 370Z door panels. The center console is a familiar sight too, with the biggest change being the removal of the chrome ring around the cupholder. On first glance, the only major spot of change happens right in the middle of the dashboard.

Once seated however, the impressions improve, with enough headroom inside the 2023 thanks to the low placement of its new seats. They’re very comfortable too, providing an ideal driving position while gently hugging shoulders. The view out over that long hood, with its arrow-shaped bulge pointing right down the middle, is a good one. A large-diameter steering wheel features a simplified center section, making it prettier than the unit in the 370Z. It connects to an electronically assisted power steering rack, a first for the Z.

Did we mention there’s a blue leather interior option? Because there’s a blue leather interior option, and it looks awesome.

The Z marches into modernity with the help of a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment setup; an 8.0-incher is standard on the base trim. Splurge for the larger system and you’ll get wireless phone mirroring too, though there’s no wireless charge pad. The infotainment system is the same one you’ll find in most modern Nissans, with a cleaner menu design and quicker responses. Better still is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which is customizable with multiple display modes.

The old 370Z came with almost zero driver assists. Not the case here: every 2023 Z will come automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, parking sensors front and rear, and adaptive cruise control.

Proto special edition will be very rare

What you’re looking at here is the Proto Spec, a very rare version of the 2023 Z. The unique 19-inch bronze RAYS wheels are the big clue outside, along with yellow brake calipers. Inside, the Proto Spec gets unique suede door trim with yellow trimming, and yellow-accented seats.

The Proto Spec builds on top of the higher Z Performance trim. How rare will it be? America will get just 240 examples; no guesses as to the significance of that figure. Nissan Canada wouldn’t even commit to a figure, only saying “very limited supply.” We’d be surprised if it were more than 30. This particular example will be spending all of February on display at the Nissan Studio in Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall.

Pricing remains the biggest question mark hovering over the 2023 Nissan Z. Well, that and how it drives. With a spring launch looming, and order books no open (in Canada), we shouldn’t have to long to wait for either. Stay tuned.

