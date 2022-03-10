2023 Acura Integra Brings Back the Sporty Compact, Adds NFTs

AutoGuide.com

Acura promises the “fun-to-drive spirit of previous Integras” with this latest model.

Acura on Thursday delivered more information and images on the upcoming 2023 Integra. Arriving at dealerships this Spring, with an MSRP of “about $30,000,” the reborn Integra will be bringing something old and something new to the compact luxury segment this year.

Let’s start with the old: a genuine manual transmission. Acura is proud to boast that the 2023 Integra will be the only car in its class to offer a row-your-own option. Sure, it will only be available on the A-Spec trim, and the claim is only technically true if you ignore the Honda Civic Hatchback with which the Integra shares much. Nonetheless, Acura is doing what no other luxury brand is, so it deserves recognition for giving enthusiasts what they say they want.

We won’t linger on the looks too much, as they’re functionally identical to the “prototype” Integra that Acura showed off last November. The Integra will launch only as a five-door hatchback, something all three previous generations had in common on these shores. The new model follows all of Acura’s current design language, with a chiselled front-end and narrow taillights. 17-inch wheels will be standard, while the A-Spec rolls on 18s. Behind the wheels sit 12.3-inch ventilated front brakes, with 11.1-inch discs out back. Every model features fully LED head- and taillights.

Under the hood will be a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, good for 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. From the specs, this appears to be the same engine that debuted in the 2022 Civic Si. Torque comes on early at 1,800 rpm, and then stays there until 5,000 rpm. When hooked up to the afore-mentioned six-speed manual, the setup includes both rev-matching and a real, physical limited slip differential. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) will be standard, another first for the Integra.

The Integra rides on a fully independent suspension, with MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link setup out back. Drivers will get the choice of three drive modes—Comfort, Normal, and Sport—and also fine-tune the steering, suspension firmness, and engine response in an Individual setting.

Inside, the Integra once again borrows from its Civic cousin, but in a way we’re happy to see. Acura’s frustrating True Touchpad Interface is nowhere to be found: instead, a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen sits high on the slim dashboard. A 9.0-inch unit is also available, which adds wireless Apple and Android phone mirroring. We spy the wonderfully clicky climate control dials from our recent 2022 Car of the Year winner, too.

SEE ALSO: Honda Civic Wins AutoGuide 2022 Car of the Year

Standard heated front seats come in a choice of three synthetic leather shades. Driver’s 8-way power adjustment is also standard, with higher trims adding 12-way for the driver, 4-way for the passenger, and microsuede inserts for good measure. Other available goodies include wireless charging, a head-up display, and rear-seat USB-C ports. A 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D sound system is also optional, which includes two speakers mounted in the headliner above the front seats.

At launch, buyers will have the choice of three grades of Integra: base, A-Spec, and A-Spec with Technology Package. The latter nets unique features such as adaptive dampers, front and rear proximity sensors, and keyless remote start. The latter only works on the CVT, naturally.

Oh, and that new bit that the Integra will be bringing to market? Acura’s getting into the NFT game, offering the first 500 reservation holders the chance to claim a base NFT. It will upgrade to the full, unique NFT upon delivery, with a design from Swedish artist Andreas Wannerstedt. Acura will also be opening what it’s calling the first-of-its-kind Acura of Decentraland digital showroom. Yep, Acura’s gone to the metaverse. Visitors can check out the Acuraverse when it opens on March 22.

The Integra will go into production soon at Acura’s Marysville, Ohio plant. Sales will begin in Spring, so expect more detailed pricing information soon.

