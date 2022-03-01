Jeep Shows First Images of All-Electric Jeep

AutoGuide.com

Jeep has teased us with a pair images of the brand’s upcoming, first ever all-electric Jeep.

Details about the vehicle are scare at this time, but the vehicle looks to be somewhere in between the Compass and Renegade in terms of size. This would put it in direct competition with the Kia Niro EV, the Hyundai Kona EV, and the Mazda MX-30. We would expect the Jeep will have more off-road capability than those offerings, including some form of all-wheel drive.

Slated to go on sale sometime next year, Jeep has stated that more information on the new battery-electric vehicle will be released in the coming months.

