Maserati Expands SUV Lineup with All-New Grecale

The Maserati SUV lineup is growing with the introduction of the newest member of the family, the Grecale.

Smaller than the Levante, the Grecale is a compact SUV competitor, even though it’s slightly larger than most offerings in that class. It will have vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, BMW X3, and Porsche Macan firmly in its sights when it goes on sale in the near future. Initially, four trim levels of the Grecale will be offered starting with the entry level GT, followed by the Modena, and then the high performance Trofeo. There will also be a special launch edition of the SUV called the PrimaSerie.

Engine options include a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid with either 300 hp (GT) or 330 hp (Modena). As well, a turbocharged 530 hp 3.0-liter V6 that will be found in the Trofeo, an engine that is a direct derivative of the six-cylinder found in the MC20 supercar. Maserati claims the Trofeo will be seriously quick, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed around 177 mph.

Later down the road, there will be an all-electric Grecale Folgore that joins the lineup.

Inside, the SUV features a 12.3-inch center infotainment touchscreen as well as an additional 8.8-inch touch screen for secondary controls. There is even a third touchscreen in the rear of the vehicle for back seat passengers to operate. And for those who appreciate a good sound system, the Grecale includes a Sonus faber audio set up with either 14 or 21 speakers depending on trim level.

