Stellantis Reveals ‘Hurricane’ Twin-Turbo Inline-Six Engine Capable of Over 500 HP

New engine will offer V8 levels of power with fewer emissions, plus hybrid setups.

An inline-six cylinder engine is coming back to the Jeep family—and other parts of the Stellantis lineup. The company Friday morning revealed its new Hurricane engine, a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six that will begin arriving on dealer lots as early as this year.

As is the case with other downsized engines, Stellantis is promising both more power and improved fuel economy with the Hurricane. The cast-aluminum unit is part of the brand’s commitment to a 50-percent reduction in carbon emissions by the end of this decade, and up to 15-percent more efficient than larger engines. Sharing its bore, stroke, and cylinder spacing with the existing 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Hurricane will come in two forms at launch: a standard output (SO) and high output (HO). Both engines utilize high-tech solutions, including plasma spray-bore coated cylinders, high-pressure direct fuel injection, and diamond-like surface coated piston pins.

The Hurricane SO will be targeting outputs of at least 400 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque; exact amounts will vary between applications. Its distinguishing features include a lower redline (5,800 rpm), higher compression (10.4:1), and lower peak boost (22.4 psi).

Meanwhile, the Hurricane HO will feature a boost-friendly 9.5:1 compression ratio, along with 26.0 psi of maximum boost. It will also rev higher, to 6,100 rpm. Add in a few other unique features—forged instead of cast pistons, an extra high-pressure fuel pump—and the HO will be targeting over 500 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. That’s more than anything else in the Stellantis portfolio not called Hellcat.

Stellantis says both versions will maintain 90 percent of their peak torque from 2,350 rpm right through to redline. What’s more, the Hurricane has also been built with electrification in mind. A more powerful 4xe version of vehicles like the Grand Wagoneer, our 2022 Luxury Utility Vehicle of the Year? Sign us up.

As previously reported, the Hurricane will be available in dealerships later in 2022. We suspect that Grand Wagoneer will be one of the first to feature the engine. Expect more details on the cost and availability closer to its on-sale date.

