2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Will Debut This October

AutoGuide.com

Polestar’s been teasing us with its intentions to enter the EV SUV market, but now we finally have pictures of the production model and a release date for the forthcoming Polestar 3. Polestar says the vehicle will debut officially this coming October.

From what we can see, the Polestar 3 appears to be a sleek SUV that wears much of the same styling language seen on the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2.

Currently, Polestar has made do with only two products; the plug-in hybrid, limited production Polestar 1, and the fully-electric Polestar 2 sedan. Both are great products, but coupes and sedans haven’t exactly set the sales charts on fire in recent memory. This new EV SUV is part of Polestar’s plan to grow tenfold, from 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 units by 2025. Polestar is adamant that the Polestar 3 is a very important product for markets like North America.

Specs of the Polestar 3 are still under wraps, but Polestar promises a dual-motor setup with a targeted range of over 600 km (372 miles) under the WTLP cycle. Polestar claims to want to put the ‘sport’ back in SUV. This Polestar is supposed to be inspired and reminiscent of Polestar’s sport heritage, which should make for an interesting driving crossover. Over time, Polestar plans to add autonomous highway piloting to the Polestar 3, via a LIDAR sensor from Luminar, powered by a NVIDIA processor.

Production of the Polestar 3 will begin in early 2023. It will be assembled in both the United States and China. The Polestar 3 will be available for ordering, on the same day it premieres in October 2022.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.