Hyundai Veloster N Production Ends Next Month, Reduced Grins Reported

Hyundai is calling time on its first North American N car, according to a recent report.

Reports are circling that the Hyundai Veloster N will be wrapping up production as soon as next month. According to South Korea’s Hankyung (and first spotted by our friends at Motor1.com), an undisclosed source said that the last Veloster could roll off the Ulsan 1 line in July.

If the reports are true, we can’t say we’re surprised. While we’re all fans of the “corner rascal” Veloster N here, the writing has been on the wall since the second generation N cars, the Kona N and Elantra N, have essentially replaced the funky four-door hatch. The Veloster N launched for the 2019 model year, originally coming exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. Two years later, Hyundai added an eight-speed DCT alongside other improvements such as new seats. The Kona N has adopted the DCT as its only transmission option; the Elantra still offers both.

All three cars use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sending over 270 horsepower to the front wheels. The new cars put down more torque than the Veloster, 289 pound-feet topping 260.

While we’ll be sad to wave goodbye to the Veloster N, the Kona and Elantra uphold and even enhance its fun-loving personality. The Kona is a hot hatch masquerading as a crossover, while the Elantra is an edgy, involving blast behind the wheel. The latter just emerged victorious in our three-car sport compact comparison, too.

AutoGuide reached out to Michael Stewart, senior group manager at Hyundai Motor America, for comment. Stewart neither confirmed nor denied the report, saying “we will be releasing information on Hyundai’s U.S. 2023 model year lineup on June 30.” Looks like we’ll find out about the Veloster’s future next week.

