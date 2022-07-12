Study Shows That Chevy Malibu Is Responsible For Less Pollution Than GMC Hummer EV

AutoGuide.com

The electric truck revolution might not be as clean as you’d think. A recent study shows that the GMC Hummer EV might pollute as much as the Chevrolet Malibu.

In a study performed by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), the GMC Hummer EV’s CO2 emissions, greatly surpass that of midsized gas-powered sedans like the Chevy Malibu. The Hummer EV is powered by a 212kWh battery, and although it can power the electric truck from 0-60 in around three seconds, it’s only rated for a not-so-good 47MPGe. The battery itself is nearly 3,000 pounds, and the whole car is an eye-watering 9,063lbs, contributing to the truck’s relatively terrible efficiency.

As far as sheer numbers go, ACEEE calculated that the GMC Hummer EV is responsible for about 321 grams of CO2 per mile. By contrast, a Chevy Malibu is about 320 grams of CO2 per mile. Chevrolet’s own Bolt EV is only responsible for 92 grams of CO2 per mile.

True, electric vehicles don’t emit from a tailpipe, but ACEEE feels it’s wise to consider the sum of a vehicle’s parts when considering a vehicle’s true ecological impact. Meaning, think about the resources and greenhouse gasses generated to build the vehicle, including its material-intensive battery pack, and how the vehicle is recharged. Around 60% of power generation in the United States comes from fossil fuels.

All of that adds up. ACEEE thinks it’s time for regulatory bodies to really consider EV efficiency when crafting policies that are designed to fight climate change. ACEEE says that many think that EVs don’t emit CO2, and well, that’s simply not true.

