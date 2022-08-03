3 Row EV: Best All Electric SUV People Haulers

AutoGuide.com

Having spent over half his life in the automotive industry, Mike rejoins the AutoGuide team as the Managing Editor. He brings real-world experience from nearly every crevasse of the vehicular landscape, and even remembers some of it too.

The rate in-which electric vehicles (EVs) are evolving can be hard to grasp.

Not that many years ago, electric cars were either small sub-compacts with limited range, or high-priced toys for the rich. Now, EVs are wholly part of the automotive landscape. Sedans, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, and Sports Cars; EVs come in all shapes and sizes and at nearly all price points.

One area that’s lacking though is the relatively sparse field when it comes to 3 row EV SUVs. It makes sense, given that three row SUVs are built to haul a multitude of people over long distances. Weight and driving range are two factors engineers constantly struggle with when designing EVs. Still, some manufacturers have been in this segment for a while now, most notably Tesla. Others are starting to come on board and soon there will be a half dozen 3 row EV SUV choices. Below we have summarized each of these vehicles, listed in alphabetical order.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

EQ is Mercedes-Benz all-electric sub-brand. It uses the same naming convention as regular Mercedes models by affixing the vehicle’s segment after the EQ moniker. So the EQB SUV is essentially an all-electric alternative to the current GLB compact crossover. Like its gasoline powered sibling, the EQB is offered with a third-row of seating, albeit a fairly cramped one.

The EQB 300 is then entry level vehicle with a 225 hp electric motor. The step model is the EQB 350 which will have a dual motor setup good for 288 hp. More details on the EQB will be available closer to its launch date, but expect it to start at a price in the mid-$50,000 range.

Loading …

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Like the EQB, the larger Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is an all-electric alternative to the gasoline powered GLS SUV. More rounded and modern looking, the EQS SUV borrows some design cues and technology from the recently introduced EQS sedan. Power for the large SUV comes from either a 355 hp electric motor in the EQS 450+ trim level, or a 536 HP set-up in the dual motor EQS 580 4MATIC.

Being a larger vehicle, there is more room for third row passengers in this EV SUV. Of course, pricing for the EQS SUV will also significantly higher than the EQB when it goes on sale next year.

Loading …

Rivian R1S

Easily the most traditional looking SUV on our list, the all-electric Rivian R1S will soon join the R1T pickup truck in the young manufacturer’s lineup. Measuring over 200 inches in length, the R1S is a large SUV and should provide one of the more spacious third row options. It will also be the most off-road ready three-row EV SUV with a maximum ground clearance that can reach as high as 14.9 inches.

Powering the R1S will be a choice of dual electric motor setups, with most powerful option good for a combined 835 hp and 908 lb-ft. of torque. Maximum range for the R1S should be around the 316 mile mark and it can tow upwards of 7,700 lbs.

Loading …

Tesla Model X

The oldest model on this list, the Tesla Model X has been in production since 2015. Although 8+ years of production is a long time, Tesla is constantly updating the EV SUV to keep it fresh. Currently, two versions of the vehicle are available. The standard Model X features a dual motor setup with 670 combined horsepower and a driving range of 348 miles. The more ludicrous Model X Plaid has 1,020 hp, can reach 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, and has an official driving range of 333 miles.

The Model X can tow up to 5,000 lbs. and features 7 passenger seating in regular models and 6 passenger seating in Plaid models.

Loading …

Tesla Model Y

The Model X’s little sibling is the Tesla Model Y. Like the Mercedes-Benz EQB, the Model Y is more of a compact EV SUV that still has a third row seating option. Like the Model X, there are two versions of the Model Y. The standard version is called the Model Y Long Range AWD and features a dual motor setup that is good to travel upwards of 330 miles on a single charge.

The other version is the Model Y Performance that utilizes a dual motor setup as well, but can reach 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The Performance has less range at 303 miles and does not offer a third row of seating. Only the Long Range AWD can accommodate seven passengers.

Loading …

VinFast VF 9

Perhaps the most unknown quantity on this list is the VinFast VF 9. VinFast is a relatively new automobile manufacturer based out of Vietnam. The brand plans to make a big impact in a short period of time, refocusing as an all-electric vehicle manufacturer with plans to expanded globally this year. Those plans include beginning sales in both Canada and the United States.

One of the first offerings will be a 3 row EV, the full-size VF 9. Initially, two trim levels will be available, the Eco or the Plus. VinFast claims all vehicles will be equipped with 402 hp from a dual motor setup. The Eco with Enhanced Range is estimated to travel 369 miles on a single charge. Being a boxier, more traditional shaped SUV like the Rivian R1S, we expected third row space to be decent in the VinFast VF9. Eco models will accommodate 7 passengers while Plus models can seat up to 6 individuals.

Kia EV9

Not many details are known at this time about the Kia EV9. What is known is that it will be a three-row, all-electric SUV roughly the size of the Kia Telluride. This could be a huge deal for the three-row EV SUV market. As you may have noticed from the list above, nearly every 3 row EV SUV listed is from a luxury automobile brand, and most aren’t full-size. The closest vehicle in terms of predicted size and pricing to the EV9 is the VinFast VF 9. But that comes from a start-up manufacturer, whereas the EV9 will be built by Kia, which has a much longer track record when it comes to automobile manufacturing. More details on the EV 9 should be forthcoming over the next few weeks.

SEEL ALSO: The 2024 Kia EV9 Prototypes Have Entered Their Final Testing Stages

Loading …

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.