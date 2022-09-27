2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts With New Engine and a Whole Bunch of Tow-Friendly Tech

AutoGuide.com

Standard engine is now a 6.8-liter V8; Ford is targeting best-in-class horsepower and torque with upgraded Power Stroke diesel.

Ford late Tuesday revealed the 2023 Super Duty pickup at a major event in Louisville, Kentucky. As the market leader, Ford had a tough job ahead of it, so the American automaker has loaded up its fifth-gen heavy-duty truck with new engine choices and a raft of tech improvements aimed at making work trucks, well, work better.

Ahead of the truck’s reveal—and right after the debut of the 2024 Ford Mustang—we got some hands-on time with the 2023 Ford Super Duty and the team behind it. Here’s a breakdown of what Ford has done to its largest trucks to keep them in front of the pack when the 2023 model arrives early next year.

New Standard 6.8-Liter V8, Upgraded Diesel

Ford is ending the 6.2-liter V8 that has served its Super Duty lineup for over a decade. In its place is a larger 6.8-liter V8, which the company says is meant to improve low-end torque. Final horsepower and torque figures are still unknown, however. Cross-town rivals Chevrolet did just reveal the 2024 Silverado HD yesterday, and its 6.6-liter gas V8 produces 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque. Both trucks use a variation of the jointly-produced 10-speed automatic transmission; Ford calls it TorqShift, and GM uses an Allison-branded item.

In addition, Ford will introduce a high-output version of the venerable 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. Like the 6.8L (and the rest of the engine lineup), Ford isn’t talking specific figures yet. It does say the PSHO will feature “a unique turbo, upgraded exhaust manifolds and unique tuning targeting the best horsepower and torque in the class.”

The four-engine lineup is rounded out by the existing 7.3-liter “Godzilla” V8 and the regular-output Power Stroke. The base XL is still available with rear-wheel drive, while the rest of the lineup makes four-wheel drive standard.

More Clever Towing Tech

Ford’s research says over 19 out of 20 Super Duty owners use their truck to tow. To that end, the company is focusing not just on improved raw figures, but a more seamless, easy towing experience. The F-150’s clever Onboard Scales are now available on the Super Duty, allowing owners to keep track of the hauling weight in the cabin, on the FordPass app, or via the Super Duty’s taillights. The 360-degree camera can now extend to include the trailer as well, as does the blind-spot information system. The latter also includes fifth-wheel and gooseneck setups, with an attached camera. Pro Trailer Hitch Assist is back to make aligning the trailer easier, too.

Another so-simple-it’s-brilliant update: an additional backup camera and sensors built into the upper surface of the tailgate. Backing up with it down? You can still see what’s going on.

Easily one of the most impressive debuts is a trailer-friendly navigation system. Based on the trailer dimensions, the native nav can take the truck around potential obstructions like narrow roads or low overpasses. We don’t know who was tasked with having to map out all of that data…

Upfitting Gets an Upgrade

A lot of Super Duty chassis cab owners equip aftermarket equipment, like cranes, plows, and other powered worksite necessities. Ford Pro has introduced an Upfit Integration System (UIS) in the 2023 model that more closely integrates these add-ons with the truck’s native system. With UIS, owners can program their own buttons right from within the central touchscreen. Ford says the level of customization extends to safety interlocks as well, with the example of “preventing the transmission from shifting into drive with a raised boom lift.”

Speaking of Ford Pro, the commercial-minded business will expand its offerings with the 2023 Super Duty. Business owners will be able to use Fleet Management Software and Ford Pro Telematics, which provide detailed information on fleet uptime, locations, and even driver behavior. Ford predicts the setup can reduce fleet costs by up to 20-percent. There’s also a 5G modem—a segment-first—which can provide Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, plus the ability to download over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Of course, the F-150’s popular Pro Power Onboard feature is now available on the Super Duty. Offering up to 2.0 kilowatts of power, it can power multiple worksite tools.

More Off-Road Capability

“We intend to continue to lead in the off-road space,” Andrew Kernahan, chief program engineer for Super Duty, told AutoGuide and assembled media. Kernahan told us that during development, the team took the Super Duty to the mining pits of Nevada, and the tar sands in Alberta. There, they found commercial owners do value off-road ability, and that has informed the availability of a new XL Off-Road package. Available on single-rear-wheel F-250 and F-350 models, it includes standard 4×4, 33-inch tires, water-fording axle vent tubes, and an electronic locking rear differential.

The Tremor package also continues, building on the Off-Road package with 35-inch Goodyear tires, unique 18-inch wheels, and a Dana front axle. Tremor buyers will also find Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist equipped on the truck. The latter locks the inside rear wheel on loose surfaces, allowing this behemoth to pivot around in tight spaces. Like the XL Off-Road, the Tremor is available on single-rear-wheel F-250 and F-350 models.

Evolutionary Looks Inside and Out

We’ve got this far and haven’t even talked about the looks. Like the F-150, the Super Duty sees a streamlined front-end, with simpler C-shaped available LED headlights. The tall side vents ahead of the front doors are functional, improving the big rig’s aero profile by reducing underhood pressure. New side steps under the leading edge of the box makes it easier to access way-back items, and there’s a matching set at the bumper corners. While this is a huge truck, measuring up to 266.2 inches (6,761 millimeters) in the longest of five F-250 and F-350 configurations, like the F-150, the proportions make it look tidier. At first glance, we thought one of the shorter trucks was an F-150.

Inside, Ford has put a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster in every Super Duty. The standard central touchscreen is 8.0 inches, but XLT and up see it grow to an IP-matching 12.0 inches. Ford has kept all the controls big and easy to use, citing the importance of the interior being work-glove-friendly. There’s a slot in the center console to allow folks to easily prop up a work tablet, while models with the front bench seat gain access to a fold-out work surface. The F-150’s Max Recline Seats have made the migration to Super Duty, in case you need a quick nap before work starts.

The 2023 Ford Super Duty will be available in six trims (XL, XLT, Lariat, King Range, Platinum, and Limited), and be built both in Louisville, Kentucky and Avon Lake, Ohio. Before it arrives in early 2023, we’ll get more details on pricing and performance figures.

