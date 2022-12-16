Faraday Future Wants To Start Making Cars In March 2023

AutoGuide.com

Faraday Future is determined to get a car on the roads.

Troubled, but somehow resilient EV startup Faraday Future has given a new date for its FF 91 Futurist EV luxury vehicle. If things go to plan, the automaker says that production should start by March 2023.

It’s not without caveats, though. Earlier this month, the brand has been adamant that it can’t actually make anything without an extra $150 million in cash. It has been attempting to raise the cash, and according to its latest press release, it’s in talks with “ potential new investors and existing FF investors,” to get that cash. It doesn’t sound like things are actually confirmed yet, though.

If the company does succeed in convincing investors, it plans to finally start production at its California plant by March 2023, with deliveries to happen April 2023.

For those not in the know, the Faraday Future FF 91 Futurist is a large luxury EV, initially meant to be released as early as 2017. With a promised 1,000 horsepower, the FF 91 Futurist was set to be the fastest EV ever made, at least, if it would have been released on its original timeline. After some very public money issues, more than a few CEO’s coming and leaving, the brand has slowly been inching toward production. The brand had a small ride-and-drive showcase at Pebble Beach Monterey 2022, and it claims that only a lack of funding is holding it back from putting vehicles on our roads.

At the very least, the company says it has already secured an additional $30 million investment from an existing Faraday Future investor, but it still needs more before it can finally start making cars.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here