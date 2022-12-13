Forthcoming 2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available With PHEV Power

AutoGuide.com

The new CX-90 crossover will compete in a segment with a growing number of PHEV options.

The CX-90 is set to be Mazda’s new top-of-the-line, flagship SUV, replacing the CX-9. We haven’t got much information about the vehicle, except that it will be on Mazda’s new RWD-based platform, just like the recently released Europe and Japan-only Mazda CX-60. And, like the CX-60, Mazda has announced that the CX-90 will come with plug-in hybrid power.

No specific powertrain, battery, or range details accompany Mazda’s teaser. We just know that the PHEV will be sport-oriented, and “ will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles,” according to the press release. Dubbed the “e-Skyactiv” powertrain, Mazda says it has tuned it specifically for the North American market, for performance and efficiency.

In markets that get the Mazda CX-60, a 2.5-liter gas engine, 134-horsepower electric motor, and 17.8 kWh battery work in tandem for a combined system output of 323 horsepower, 369 ft/lbs of torque, and 39 miles of all-electric range. The CX-60 isn’t coming to the US; instead, we’ll get a wider (but similar and on the same platform) vehicle called the CX-70. It’s possible that the CX-90 could use a retuned version of the CX-60’s PHEV powertrain.

Although we can’t see much from Mazda’s teaser image, the revealed taillight looks to fall right in line with the European CX-60, so we can likely expect a bigger, wider version of that car, to essentially serve as the CX-90.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 will be available nationwide as a PHEV, not limited to a handful of states like the Mazda MX-30 EV.

