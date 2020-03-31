Sparta Evolution is Teaming Up with GEAR Racing

AutoGuide.com

The racing world may currently be on pause due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped the team at GEAR (Girl Empowerment Around Racing) from finding a new partner in Sparta Evolution.

A world-class manufacturer of high-performance brake systems specifically engineered for motorsports (and high-performance street applications), Sparta Evolution recently announced a multi-season partnership with GEAR Racing starting in 2020. It’s all part of GEAR’s ongoing initiative to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold – in both racing and in life.

“We’re excited for what’s to come from this partnership with Sparta Evolution, on and off the track,” said GEAR Racing Team Principal Mark Ruggieri. “We couldn’t be happier to have a partner that understands what we are trying to accomplish at GEAR Racing.”

By reducing unsprung weight, improving rigidity and dissipating heat quickly and efficiently, Sparta’s proprietary forging process helps enhance the quality, performance and aesthetics of their brakes. It’s what helps separate them and their racers and street enthusiasts from the pack – something GEAR’s all-female driven No. 19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO will put to good use in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup.

“We’re proud of our partnership with GEAR. Our commitment to support women at all levels of auto racing is evident by this partnership,” said Jerry DeMarino, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Sparta Evolution. “The GEAR team has the best female racers in the world piloting their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO. We are excited to begin collaboration with GEAR and help them with all of their braking needs.”

While IMSA recently adjusted the 2020 schedule in the wake of COVID-19 concerns, both Sparta Evolution and GEAR Racing underlined the importance of announcing a partnership like this during an uncertain time for the motorsports world. “We believe the timing of this partnership is very important. Creating strong relationships right now ensures a steady return to racing when we see the green light again. Now is when we must invest in our businesses,” said Ruggieri. “We also hope to help ease the minds of the fans, giving them reassurance that things are only temporary, and we will be back on the track soon.”

