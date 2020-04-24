2020 Lexus GS Says Goodbye with Final ‘Black Line’ Edition

AutoGuide.com

Lexus has confirmed it will discontinue GS production after this model year, with a final, 200-car run-out special for North America.

Pour one out for the Lexus GS. After more than 25 years of sales, the mid-size sedan will end its production run this year. More precisely, the Japanese automaker will cease production this August, according to Yahoo Japan. The report cites the increased sales of the redesigned ES as a prime reason for the GS’ demise: last year Lexus sold 51,336 ES sedans versus just 3,378 GS models. Put another way, GS sales tallied a mere 6 percent of the ES total.

To see it off, Lexus has a Black Line special edition GS coming later this year. The Black Line takes the GS 350 F Sport as its base, which translates to a 3.5-liter V6 sending 311 hp and 280 lb-ft to the rear wheels or optional all-wheel drive. It adds gloss black exterior accessories including the grille, mirror caps and rear spoiler. A set of black twin-five-spoke wheels round out the outside look. Buyers will have the choice of Caviar (black) or Ultra White exterior colors.

Inside, the GS Black Line gains a two-tone leather treatment of black and Rioja Red. Carbon fiber and Alcantara trim pieces dot the interior, and the bright red hue extends to the stitching on the dash.

Lexus has also enlisted Zero Halliburton to design an exclusive two-piece luggage set for the GS Black Line. It includes a 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case.

We can’t say we’re surprised by the GS’ death. It’s long been a niche offering in its class, and the entire sedan scene has suffered sales losses for years in the face of SUV dominance. We will miss the 467 hp GS F though; while a flawed machine, it was still fun, and one of the few four-seat cars available with a naturally-aspirated V8.

Word is the GS’ place in the lineup could be filled soon enough, however. We reported on a huge Toyota product plan leak last month, which covered the new GR86, Tundra, Sienna and more. According to the leak, a Lexus-badged version of Toyota’s stunning new Mirai—a large, rear-drive hydrogen fuel-cell sedan—will arrive within the near future.

As for the GS Black Edition, it will arrive in dealers later this summer. Lexus will announce pricing closer to availability.