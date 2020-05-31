Consumer Reports: Tahoe, Yukon and GLS Among the Most Reliable 3-Row SUVs

AutoGuide.com

Looking for a reliable full-size used SUV? According to Consumer Reports, the Chevrolet Tahoe and Buick Enclave could be the answer? Now here’s a list that would be helpful for anyone looking for a hauler that can ferry a family and a trailer at the same time. Consumer Reports has released the list of most reliable full-size SUVs and there are some pretty surprising entries. But a few disclaimers first. Consumer Reports conducted a survey of over 420,000 cars but all were no more than three years old. The reason for the age is that these SUVs are likely have necessary safety equipment like automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning.

The vehicles in the the list of most reliable three-year old full-size SUVs were also chosen on the basis of their towing capacity. Hence, unsurprisingly, most SUVs on this list are built on truck platforms. Without further ado and in no particular order here is the list.

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Given its proliferation on America’s roads, it should be no surprise the Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the most reliable three-year-old full-size SUVs you can buy. It is no news, that the Tahoe is as powerful as it is intimidating on the road. The familiar 5.3-liter V8 powers the 2017 model year Tahoe, and is good for 355 hp. A higher-performance version with 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp was also available. It was paired with a 10-speed transmission and came with rear-wheel drive as standard. All-wheel drive is optional.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Review

The Tahoe can transport passengers and still tow 8,300 lb. Although, since the Tahoe is built on a ladder frame chassis, the passenger and cargo volume is relatively low in the cabin. The third row is best used by kids and there isn’t much room left for the cargo with all three seats up. But it can haul 8,300 lb. It also comes with magnetic ride suspension but only in the LTZ trim. Apple CarPlay along with the automated emergency braking and Blind-spot detection were all optional extras.

2017 GMC Yukon

Also among the most reliable three-year-old full-size SUV sits the GMC Yukon. GMC’s full-sizer is essentially a Chevy Tahoe underneath but that doesn’t affect the sales numbers one bit. The main reason for that is while the two might share the platform and engines, the GMC is the more premium option.

SEE ALSO: 2015 GMC Yukon XL Review

The top-level Denali trim really sets the Yukon apart as it is the brand’s most luxurious trim. It is also the only way you can have magnetic ride control on the Yukon. The Denali is available with the 6.2-liter V8 only, and returns just 13 mpg.

2017 Buick Enclave

Unlike the other SUVs on this list, the Buick Enclave is the only crossover here and comes with front-wheel drive as standard. Also, the Enclave shares its platform with the rather large Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia. But since it is based on a car-like platform, it offers more space inside than the previous two GM entries.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Buick Enclave Review

The powertrain is from the Traverse as well. It makes 280 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque from a 3.6-liter V6 and pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission. According to Consumer Reports it isn’t as reliable as the Tahoe or the GMC but can still haul 4,500 lb on a trailer. Lastly, though it doesn’t get automated emergency braking at all, forward collision warning and blind-spot warning are available on certain trims.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

For those who don’t remember, the Mercedes-Benz GLS received a significant update for the 2017 model year. Though the exterior changes remained minimal, the powertrain received a significant update in the form of a new nine-speed automatic transmission that replaced the seven-speed unit. It also received an updated air-suspension and infotainment system which was no easier to use.

You did get a choice of two engines though, a 362 hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and a 4.7-liter V8 that produced 449 hp. Unlike the aforementioned entrants the GLS came with automated emergency braking as standard, though blind-spot detection was an optional extra. According to CR, it is amongst the most reliable SUVs on this already brief list and can tow up to 7,500 lb.

2017 Lexus LX

No reliability list is complete without at least one Toyota or a Lexus. And this list is no exception to that rule. The Lexus LX, an even more expensive and unconventional version of the Land Cruiser, is one of those SUVs that proves its mettle on the road and off it.

It is powered by one of the most time-tested engines today, the 5.7-liter V8 from the full-size Tundra pick up. It makes 383 hp and 403 lb-ft of torque, enough to move a house. Plus, you also get a height-adjustable air suspension and even a power-adjustable steering wheel. There is a third row as well but like the GM SUV duo, it is best left for kids’ use. Lexus claims that the LX can tow up to 7,000 lb, and it comes standard with many safety assist features.