Take on Winter in Forza Horizon 4 With Us Today at 3PM

We’re kicking off the holiday weekend with another Forza Horizon 4 session this afternoon.

The mercury might be rising in the real world, but winter has hit FH4’s version of Britain. It should make it a little harder to hunt down this week’s prize cars, but we’re doing it anyway, because there’s two classic JDM models up for grabs this week. They both have pop-up headlights too, and we don’t need to tell you pop-ups are the coolest.

First on the list is the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R. The angular sport coupe boasts a big 2.6-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 188 hp. Not much by modern terms, no, but it’s backed up by plenty of low-down torque, and a relatively light curb weight of 3,087 lb. The Starion enjoyed reasonable motorsport success when new, and was even the basis of a rapid, twin-charged Group B entry. Unfortunately the class was binned before Mitsubishi could finish development.

The other new-but-old car this week is the 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four. This model helped put Toyota firmly in the record books in the WRC: Carlos Sainz (Sr.) was the first Driver’s Champion to drive a Japanese car in 1990, and he did it again in ’92. Juha Kankkunen and Didier Auriol would repeat the feat the following two years.

We’ll be tackling the seasonal event to win the Mitsubishi first today, which means bringing your best B700-class Modern Rally cars. We’ll also be chatting about what’s been through the AutoGuide garage this week, including the 2020 Honda Civic Type R. You can watch below, starting at 3PM EST.

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!