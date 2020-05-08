Join Us Live on Forza Horizon 4 at 3PM Today

AutoGuide.com

We’re heading back to the digital United Kingdom for our weekly Forza Friday stream today.

After last week’s detour to the track-focused Forza Motorsport 7, we’re returning to Horizon 4 later today. Why is that? It’s simple: new cars!

FH4 switches seasons every week. When summer arrives, a fresh batch of content does too, and this month’s new metal appears to have a theme: rally racing. In total six new cars have arrived for players to earn over the next four seasons, with the first being the 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four. This all-wheel drive sport coupe was a quick road car in its day, and the basis for one of the craftiest cheats in motorsport history.

Toyota crafted a sneaky restrictor plate bypass for the 1995 WRC season, giving the Celica as much as an extra 50 horsepower over its competitors. Once found out, the WRC DQ’d the Japanese brand for the 1995 season, and it sat out 1996 too.

Like previous weeks, we’ll be tackling the seasonal events during today’s stream. We’ll also be chatting about what’s in the AutoGuide garage, following up from our most recent review of the fun 2020 Genesis G70.

Want to join in the fun? Great! Get all the info on how to do it down below:

Watch live video from AutoGuide on www.twitch.tv

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!