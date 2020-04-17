Join Us For This Week’s Forza Friday Live at 3PM

AutoGuide.com

It’s Friday, and that means one thing for us: another Forza Horizon 4 session to cap off the week.

With the work-from-home situation set to continue for a while, FH4 is one of the better alternatives we have to real-world car meetups. It offers over 600 cars and the ability to customize them, all in a stunning, four-seasons recreation of the UK.

Like previous weeks, I’ll be hosting the event from the comfort of my living room. Horizon 4 switches its seasons every Thursday, so we’ve got a whole slug of autumn challenges to take on this week. In-game prizes are as varied as you’d expect of a Forza title, including a Hudson Hornet, Aston Martin DBR1, Porsche Cayenne, and the Toyota Supra. No, not the current one, but the underrated third-generation model—complete with flip-up headlights.

As ever, you can watch the action unfold on the AutoGuide Twitch channel. The action starts at 3PM EST, and you can subscribe on Twitch to get notified when we go live. This week we’re starting with the “Silicon Rally” even before moving to “Overnight Parts”. These events require a Retro Rally class car tuned to B700 or less for the former, and any Japanese car tuned to A800 for the latter.

Want to join in the fun? Great! Get all the info on how to do it down below:

Watch live video from AutoGuide on www.twitch.tv

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST – Note we’re back to our usual time this week

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!