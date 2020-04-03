Join Us in Another Forza Friday Livestream April 3

AutoGuide.com

We’re back with another round of the AutoGuide Forza Friday experience!

It’s the beginning of April and the end of the week. With everything that’s going on in the world, we all could use something to blow off the steam. So for the second Friday in a row, we’re hosting a friendly digital get-together in Forza Horizon 4.

Our inaugural event last week was a fun one, with many of you tuning in to watch yours truly and a handful of AutoGuide readers slide around a wintry Britain in-game. We even had some prizes from our friends at Meguiar’s. The three lucky (and quick) folks that won real-world car care products were Kevin W of Texas, Mitchell P of Michigan, and Spencer P of California. Way to go, guys!

Whether you want to race or just watch us all, you can be a part of the fun. We’ll be asking the chat which class of cars we’re racing, so you’ll have a say in what’s going on on-screen. Our first race will feature the Retro Rally class: picture the super-cool ’90s Impreza and Lancer and you’ve got the idea.

Watch live video from AutoGuide on www.twitch.tv

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel (new car smell not included) where we’ll be broadcasting the race. That’s it!