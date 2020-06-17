2021 BMW M5 and M5 Competition Updated: New Looks and Tech, Same Heady Power

AutoGuide.com

Minor updates to the BMW M5 includes sleeker headlamps and more standard kit. Powertrain remains the same. It was only natural that the M5 and M5 Competition follow suit from the 2021 5 Series debut last month. So here they are.

The updates to the M5 family are subtle to say the least. Both get a new sleeker front fascia. As with all new BMW models, the kidney grille is now bigger, though mercifully it’s within the confines of the bumper and license plate. At the rear, the tail lamps are now sleeker as well.

The blacked out treatment of the front grille, tail lamps, 19-inch wheels, and the black chrome on the rear diffuser is available on the M5 Competition only.

Moving on to the cabin, the biggest update here are the twin 12.3-inch screens. One belongs to the Live Cockpit Professional, which is now standard on both cars. The other is for the touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with iDrive 7. The system comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. It also adds cloud-based satellite navigation.

SEE ALSO: 2018 BMW 5 Series Review

The one thing that remains the same is the powertrain. Both versions of the M5 are powered by the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed auto performance gearbox. The engine makes 600 hp and 553 lb-ft in the M5 while the Competition makes 17 hp more; torque figures remain unaltered. As a result, the “standard” M5 can sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds while the Competition is slightly faster with a 0–60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. Both come with xDrive as standard which can switch to RWD if the driver so desires.

In terms of driver assistance systems, it gets lane departure warning, collision and pedestrian warning, collision avoidance, blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning as standard.

The big Bimmer bruisers go on sale in August this year. Prices start from $104,495 for the M5 and $112,095 for the M5 Competition, including destination.