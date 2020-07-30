2021 Acura TLX Type S Produces 355 HP; Will Debut at Pikes Peak Race

AutoGuide.com

Acura has spilled the goods on its new sports sedan, and will debut it in the “Race to the Clouds” next month.

When Acura announced the second-generation TLX earlier this year, it promised a return to its sports sedan roots with the reborn Type S trim. Now to show it wasn’t just talk, the Japanese luxury brand will be taking no less than three new TLX models to one of the most demanding motorsports events in North America: the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

To be clear, the Type S itself won’t be competing on August 30. No, the turbo V6 sedan will instead be the pace car for the 98th running of the event. Two race-prepped 2.0-liter turbo models will be taking part however, alongside a Time Attack-spec NSX. The supercar finished fourth in class last year, with a time of 10:07.940.

Back to the Type S, though. Acura snuck the first official mention of power figures for its 3.0-liter V6 into the press release. It’s expected to produce 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Turbocharged engines have an advantage up Pikes Peak, as they’re less susceptible to power loss at high altitudes. The summit is 14,115 feet above sea level. Also helping scoot the four-door skywards will be the standard fourth-generation SH-AWD setup.

Where does that place the Type S in its class? Well it out-muscles the Audi S4 (349 hp), and comes within spitting distance of the Cadillac CT5-V (360 hp). The BMW M340i and Mercedes C43 both produce around 380 horsepower.

Acura’s Nick Robinson, an engineer in the company’s Chassis Development Group, will be piloting the Type S. He’ll be joined by Jordan Guitar and Justin Lumbard in the 2.0-liter sedans, and James Robinson in the NSX. Like previous years, the Acura Pikes Peak team will feature volunteers from the company’s R&D devision.

The 2021 TLX will touch down in dealerships this fall, but we’ll have to wait until next spring for the Type S. With Acura stressing the estimated horsepower figure, we wouldn’t be surprised if the specs change ever so slightly before us mere mortals can drive it.

