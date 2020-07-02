2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a 203 MPH Rocket

AutoGuide.com

Dodge has given its four-door muscle car the 797-horsepower Redeye treatment, and we approve.

As surely as the sun rises, Dodge will continue stuffing ever more potent engines into its cars. For 2021, that includes not only a Hellcat-powered Durango, but the Charger Hellcat Redeye you see here. With a top speed of 203 mph, it’s the fastest production sedan in the world.

It was only a matter of time before the Charger picked up the Redeye engine. The 797-horsepower, supercharged V8 first appeared in the Challenger for the 2019 model year, the closest mere mortals could get to the limited-run Demon.

Compared to the regular Hellcat, which makes just 717 horsepower (up 10 over last year), the Redeye engine boasts a few choice upgrades. For starters, it features the largest factory supercharger out there, displacing 2.7 liters versus 2.4. It also runs a higher boost pressure: 14.5 psi versus 11.6. Dodge has bumped the redline up 300 rpm too, now sitting at 6,500 rpm. Finally, torque is up, to 707 lb-ft of tire-destroying twist.

The Redeye uses the Hellcat Widebody as a base, which debuted last year. It adds 3.5 inches in width, helping cover the massive 305/35ZR tires needed to put all that power to the pavement. The other big change over the familiar Charger design is a new, functional performance hood. The hood scoop, along with the grille opening and another in the wheel liner, help feed cool air to the hungry devil under the hood. Dodge has fit the SRT Power Chiller in the Charger, also nicked from the Demon. It uses air conditioning refrigerant to decrease temps in the coolant pump, which then flows its chilled coolant to the supercharger heat exchangers.

All 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat models will include the three-stage Bilstein adaptive damping suspension, Brembo brakes (six-piston, 15.7-inch front setup), Launch Assist, Launch Control, and Line Lock. The 8.4-inch Uconnect system also features SRT Drive Modes and Performance Pages, providing selectable, customizable drive modes and real-time performance data, respectively.

Laguna leather seats are standard in the Hellcat for 2021. There’s also an Alcantara appearance package which trims the seat inserts in the suede-like material. A smattering of Redeye logos pepper the interior, while a speedo marked to 220 mph teases the driver.

2021 Charger buyers will have a range of 13 exterior colors to choose from, including Go Mango, TorRed, and Hellraisin. Dual racing stripes are also available in red, blue, silver, gray or carbon. An optional Satin Black appearance package is what you’d expect: a hand-painted black hood, roof, spoiler and decklid.

Your friendly Dodge dealer will start taking orders for the 2021 Charger lineup this fall. Deliveries, including the Redeye, will begin in early 2021.