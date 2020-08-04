2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Starts from $30,845, Entry-Level 2.0 from $21,445

AutoGuide.com

2021 Mazda3 Turbo deliveries to begin by late 2020, AWD offered as standard. Mazda gave us a preview of the 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo not too long ago, but the partial reveal was missing a few key aspects like the pricing and the trim break up. Today, the 2021 Mazda 3 debuts in full glory with full trim and pricing break up of the standard and turbo versions. The Turbo will hit the showroom floors by late 2020 and will be available as both a sedan and a hatchback.

As revealed before, the engine will be a turbo version of the 2.5-liter engine and will produce 250 hp of max power and 310 lb-ft of peak torque. It will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission only and will come with AWD as standard. Mazda has also added the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine to the 2021 Mazda3 lineup as well. It will be the new entry level engine and will only be available in the sedan and will come with FWD only. It will be priced at $21,445, including destination.

The Mazda3 staple 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-pot, making 186 hp, remains in the lineup and is available with the S trim starting at $22,445 for the sedan. The hatchback versions also cost $1,000 over the sedans while the difference between FWD and AWD is $1,400. The full trim breakup for the 2021 Mazda3 is given in the table below.

Trims Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 2.0 FWD $21,445 $22,2445 Mazda3 2.5 S FWD $22,445 $23,445 Mazda3 2.5 S Select Pkg FWD/AWD $23,645 / $25,045 $24,645 / $26,045 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Pkg FWD / AWD $25,295 / $26,695 $26,295 / $27,695 Mazda3 2.5 S (6MT) Premium Pkg FWD $28,795 $29,795 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Pkg FWD / AWD $27,795 / $29,195 $28,795 / $30,195 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD $30,845 $31,845 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Pkg AWD $33,395 $34,495

As for the Turbo, it will be available in two trims only, the standard Turbo and Turbo with Premium Plus package. The Premium Plus package adds front air dams and rear roof-mounted spoiler along with a rear diffuser and side skirts that add a bit of aggressiveness to the overall design. 18-inch BBS design black wheels are available as an option on all Mazda3 trims and will add $918.95 to the total cost of the car. The Aero kit will also be available at an additional cost of $1,075 if the car is already equipped with the Premium Plus package and $1,900 if the Plus package is not present.

As before, if you want your 3 in either Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray Metallic or Snowflake White Pearl, you’ll have to pay extra. The premium paints will add $595, $495, and $395 to the total cost of the car.

