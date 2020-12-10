2022 Cadillac V-Series Blackwing Manual Models Will Use 3D-Printed Parts

AutoGuide.com

Cadillac will offer upcoming CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings with a six-speed manual.

Cadillac is melding old- and new-school technology with its upcoming Blackwing cars. When the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models start showing up at dealers in summer 2021, they’ll feature a row-your-own six-speed manual. In the case of the smaller CT4-V, it will be the only car in its class with the option. GM will also adopt 3D printing processes for the cars, which helped reduce costs during development.

“A lot of work went into making the manual possible in both vehicles. It’s something we know V-Series buyers want and it’s something we knew we had to have, so we used innovative processes to make it happen,” said Mirza Grebovic, Cadillac performance variant manager. The team used additive manufacturing four four pieces in particular: two HVAC ducts and an electrical harness bracket. The final piece is a small, round topper on the manual shifter itself, showing the shift pattern.

Why is Cadillac putting the effort in on a feature which makes up a small fraction of new car sales? “There are a few ways to really get that connected feel with the vehicle,” said Grebovic, “and the manual transmission is probably the most obvious one.” The company also points to a recent survey, which showed two-thirds of Americans know how to drive a manual. What’s more, 4 out of 10 of the people who don’t know how said they’d be interested in learning. The survey also found 62 percent of those who took part between the ages of 18–34 were interested in driving manual. That might be a little young for the Blackwings’ target demo, but the folks with an annual household income over $75,000 scored even higher: 64 percent interested.

Cadillac says the six-speed manual in the Blackwings will be both quieter and more durable than the previous iteration. And if you don’t want the stick? A 10-speed auto, like the one found in the current CT4-V and CT5-V, will be available as an option. Stay tuned for our reviews on both of those over the next week!

The 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models will touch down at dealerships in summer 2021.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.