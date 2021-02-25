2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Will Cost Ram TRX Money

AutoGuide.com

The V8-powered Wrangler will sticker for $74,995 when it launches this year; less-expensive models should follow.

How much would you pay for the first V8-powered Wrangler in decades? Jeep hopes your answer is “at least $74,995,” because that’s how much the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition will run, including destination, when it starts arriving in dealerships this year.

On the surface, that’s a huge increase from the previous line-topper, the $50,925 High Altitude. Sure, you get the trusty 6.4-liter V8 parent company Stellantis has been building for nearly a decade now, throwing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque at the pavement, dirt, or whatever else finds itself under the 392’s 33-inch all-terrain tires. Jeep upgraded the frame rails, front upper control arms, and cast iron steering knuckles for 392 duty. It sits 2.0 inches higher than a regular Rubicon, with Dana 44 axles and FOX aluminum monotube shocks at both ends. The trick electronically-decoupling front sway bar is standard, too.

Admittedly, the Launch Edition comes with nearly every option box ticked, going some way to explaining that price. Interested parties will have to cough up $350 for a tow hitch, and $1,300 for the dual-top option. That said, there’s another hi-po Stellantis off-roader that undercuts this new Wrangler: the 702-horsepower Ram TRX. Even the soon-to-retire Grand Cherokee SRT, with the same engine, is $6,000 or so less. Like the TRX however, we expect less-expensive versions of the 392 to become available after the Launch Edition.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is set to start trickling into dealerships the first quarter of this year—so a matter of weeks. Start digging through the couch cushions now.

