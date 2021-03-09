2022 Hyundai Tucson Starts at $26,135, Top Hybrid is $38,535

AutoGuide.com

Entry point up $1,250 over previous model; deliveries will begin soon.

Hyundai on Monday announced pricing for the upcoming 2022 Tucson crossover. The compact crossover will arrive later this year with dramatic styling, a nameplate-first hybrid model, and a slightly higher price tag to match.

Bigger in every direction and featuring more standard content, it’s little surprise the price of entry rises $1,250 for the 2022 model, which will begin at $26,135 (including $1,185 in destination). That nets buyers a front-drive SE model; opting for all-wheel drive requires an additional $1,400 on the bottom line. The SE uses Hyundai’s naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic. In fact, all non-hybrid trims use the same drivetrain, including the SEL ($27,685), N Line ($31,785), and Limited ($35,885). Yes, that means the N Line won’t feature any additional performance, unlike the Sonata N Line or upcoming Kona N Line.

Joining the Tucson lineup for the first time is a hybrid option. This fuel-sipper uses the family 1.6-liter turbocharged engine plus a battery pack, boosting power to 227 hp and torque to 258 lb-ft of twist. The hybrid will only be available with AWD, with a six-speed automatic handling shifting duties. Go hybrid and you’re looking at $30,235 for the entry-level Blue trim, $32,835 for the SEL Convenience, and $38,535 for the Limited.

Standard kit across the 2022 Tucson line includes wireless Apple and Android phone mirroring, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, LED exterior lighting, auto high beams, speed limit assist, and more.

The shift in price finds the Tucson right in the thick of the segment. On the gas-only front, it undercuts the Toyota RAV4 ($27,325) and Honda CR-V ($26,525) sales leaders, and runs just five dollars more than a base-model Ford Escape. Bring in the top AWD trims, and the Tucson is nearly a grand more than a CR-V Touring ($36,325), a few dollars more than a RAV4 Limited ($37,255), and around $300 shy of the more powerful Escape Titanium ($37,590). Pull up to the hybrid and only the Honda starts higher ($31,735), though the Escape SE Sport Hybrid undercuts the newcomer thanks to standard front-drive. The Tucson Hybrid Limited lists for more than any of the others.

Production is already underway for the new Tucson, so expect its daring new shape in your local Hyundai dealership in a matter of weeks.

