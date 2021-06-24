2022 Infiniti QX60 Debuts With Evolutionary Styling, Overhauled Interior

AutoGuide.com

The 2022 Infiniti QX60’s design is inspired by the Monograph concept from last year.

Infiniti’s oldest and best-selling SUV has received a complete overhaul. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is an evolutionary new chapter in the model’s history. It’s understandable that Infiniti refrained from changing the design dramatically to maintain familiarity.

A modified version of the Pathfinder platform underpins the new QX60. While the wheelbase remains the same at 114.2 inches, the overall length has shrunk by 2.4 inches to 198.2 inches. It is also taller by an inch while the track too is wider by almost the same margin. The 3.5-liter engine carries over as-is and makes 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of peak torque. But instead of a CVT, it now pairs with a nine-speed automatic. Infiniti will offer the QX60 with FWD as standard with AWD available as an option. It can also now tow up to 6,000 lb which is 1,000 lb more than the outgoing model.

Inside, Infiniti has replaced the twin-tier screen setup with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which we recently saw in the 2021 Nissan Armada. Just like the Armada, it comes with touch and knob control with redundant buttons. It also gets the 12.3-inch instrument cluster as well found in the new crop of Nissan vehicles. The 10.8-inch heads-up display is also part of the package but will likely be offered as an optional extra.

Infiniti has also introduced a new top trim, the Autograph for the 2022 QX60. It will feature quilted leather seats, quilted leather upholstery, dark wood trim, and captain’s chairs as standard in the rear row with a removable center console. Most other trims will feature a bench layout. But regardless of layout, the middle row can slide fore and aft at the touch of a button for easy access to the third row. Speaking of, with the third row folded, the QX60 can swallow 41.6 cu-ft more luggage compared to its predecessor.

As with all recent Nissan products, the 2o22 QX60 offers an exhaustive list of standard features as well. A panoramic sunroof is standard, so is the powered liftgate. Other standard features include three-zone climate control, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 17-speaker Bose sound system, a hands-free liftgate, digital rearview mirror, and eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats. Massage and ventilation for the front seats and heated and ventilated seats will also be available but probably as optional extras.

Standard safety features include forward collision warning, auto emergency braking front and rear with pedestrian detection. But Nissan’s ProPilot assist with stop and go will probably be optional. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is set to go on sale in late 2021. Trims and pricing will be announced in the coming months But expect prices to start around $45,000 mark.

