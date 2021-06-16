2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Gets Interior Updates, Special Edition

AutoGuide.com

Six-cylinder models debut first; V8-powered GTs will see their own revisions later this year.

After three years on the market, Mercedes’ AMG GT 4-Door has come in for the lightest of updates. The sporty liftback doesn’t see many visual changes, instead focusing on an improved interior, and a fancy-schmancy new special edition.

AMG is starting the GT4DC update with the six-cylinder GT43 and GT53 models. As standard, Merc hasn’t fiddled with the looks, though it has added a range of new paint options, including the matte Spectral Blue Magno. An optional V8 styling packages gives the six-pot GT the look of its big brothers, courtesy of a redesigned front bumper and larger rear diffuser. We’ll see those bits on the V8 models later this year, culminating in a mega-power 800-horsepower hybridized version.

Other options include Mercedes’ popular Night Package, which replaces much of the exterior trim with blacked-out items. The GT53 also offers a Silver Chrome Exterior and Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package; no prizes for guessing what they do.

Inside, the GT picks up a new steering wheel, replete with little AMG touchscreen drive mode selectors. New color schemes debut here too, including more adventurous combinations, like grey and black with yellow stitching, or yacht blue leather. Anthracite open-pore wood joins the trim selection as well.

Mechanically, the 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe six-cylinder lineup continues largely unchanged. An adaptive air suspension is standard, with new pressure-limiting valves allowing for more precise adjustments on the fly. The GT43 uses a turbocharged inline-six good for 362 hp and 369 lb-ft, while the GT53 adds an electric supercharger, lifting outputs to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft. Both also employ a mild-hybrid system capable of adding a torque-fill of 184 lb-ft in short bursts.

New for 2022 is the limited Manufaktur Exclusive Edition, dubbed simply Edition model in Canada. This special model comes only in GT53 form, with the optional V8 Styling Package—a first for Canada. The exterior is the rich Rubellite Red with generous helpings of high-gloss chrome, and a set of eye-catching 21-inch AMG alloys. The interior features Neva Grey Exclusive Nappa leather, grey ash open-pore wood, and door sills that illuminate in the same color as the exterior.

Interested parties can expect the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT43 and GT53 to show up in dealerships this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to availability, but we don’t expect much of an increase over today’s stickers.

