2022 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid Will Offer 460 miles Of Combined Range

AutoGuide.com

The Sorento plug-in is part of the Korean automaker’s Plan S electrification strategy.

We had been waiting and asking for it and it’s finally here. Kia today debuted the much-awaited 2022 Sorento Plug-in Hybrid. It will sit beside the Sorento Hybrid in the mid-size three-row crossover’s lineup.

Like the standard Sorento, it will come with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine but here, it will pair with a larger 66.9-kW motor and a 13.8-kWh battery pack. The 2022 Sorento PHEV promises 32 miles of pure electric range while the total combined range stands at 460 miles. It also promises 79 mpg-e of mileage. Kia has debuted the Sorento PHEV as a part of its “ambitious” Plan S electrification strategy which will see the Korean automaker debut no less than seven electric vehicles by 2027.

Needless to say, the Sorento will come with a premium cabin and some nifty typical Kia touches. It will be available in two trims, the SX and the SX-P. The SX is the starting trim and will offer 19-inch wheels along with a Bose audio system and wireless charging as standard. The SX-P trim will add the 12.3-inch instrument cluster over the SX along with a surround-view camera monitor. While blind-spot detection is standard on both trims, blind-spot monitoring is only available with the SX-P trim.

As for driver assistance systems, the Kia offers a ton, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, and avoidance are all standard. As is the automaker’s Highway Driving Assistant with stop and go capability.

The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will arrive on the showroom floors in the third quarter of 2021. Prices will be available closer to the launch date and the Sorento PHEV will be eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit and various state incentives, at least in California to begin with.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.