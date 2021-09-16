2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD starts from $44,870 offers 249 miles of range

AutoGuide.com

Dubbed the most affordable mainstream EV, the ID.4 is eligible for a potential federal rebate of $7,500

Volkswagen has released the pricing, and the EPA tested range for the ID.4 AWD version. The inclusion of the AWD versions increases the ID.4 lineup to four models. Both the Pro and Pro S will be available with AWD. Prices start from $44,870 including destination for the Pro AWD while the Pro S starts from $49,370. While the cabin remains almost identical regardless of the driven wheels, VW will offer a Gradient Package with the Pro S models worth $1,500 which adds 20-inch wheels to the package along with other aesthetic tweaks.

Volkswagen has added a motor to the front axle in addition to the rear. The additional motor adds 95 hp to the output bringing the total up to 295 hp. Torque meanwhile rises to 339 lb-ft. The new motor also adds 200 lb of unsprung mass. Both RWD and AWD versions come with the same 77 kWh battery packs. As a result, according to the EPA, the Pro AWD offers 249 miles of range on a full charge compared to the 260-mile range of the RWD. The Pro S on the other hand offers a range of 240 miles on a full charge.

Unsurprisingly, the AWD models are also slightly less efficient compared to the RWD versions. The Pro AWD returns 102 MPGe in the city compared to 107 MPGe offered by the RWD. Highway and overall numbers for the AWD and RWD stand at 90 MPGe, 97 MPGe and 91 MPGe, and 99 MPGe respectively.

The Pro S promises 98 MPGe in the city, 88 on the highway, and 93 MPGe overall. According to Volkswagen, the ID.4 can charge up to 80 percent of its battery in 38 minutes when plugged into a 125 kW fast charger. Lastly, all ID.4 owners will get three years’ worth of unlimited charging free at all Electrify America stations.

