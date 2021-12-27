Affordable Luxury Cars: 10 Best

AutoGuide.com

Just because you’re ready to move up to a luxury brand doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate a good deal.

Luxury cars all come with a higher cost of entry, sure. But some stick pretty close to the average mainstream stickers for their class, splitting the difference between the segments. You’ll still get upmarket interiors, modern tech, and the associated badge kudos, but it’ll all happen without breaking the bank.

No matter what size of vehicle you’re looking for, there’s an option that ticks the boxes. Read on for our list of affordable luxury cars.

Cadillac CT4: Sub-Compact Sport Sedan

While a lot of the non-German brands have abandoned the sub-compact sedan segment, Cadillac still plays there with the CT4. This petite four-door offers up one of the best-balanced chassis in the business, and a brace of engines ranging from mild to wild. At its $34,890 ($39,373 CAD, both including destination) starting price, the CT4 can’t match the interior quality of the Germans. The high-performance V-Series models naturally require more cash, but are still the performance bargains of the luxury realm.

Mercedes-Benz CLA: Sub-Compact Comfort

Looking for something focused more on comfort—and style? Mercedes‘ little CLA goes big on looks without the associated price tag. The German brand calls this a four-door coupe, which translates to a swoopier A-Class sedan. You can spec the CLA with Merc’s 4MATIC AWD system, though its front-biased setup means it can’t match the Caddy’s dynamic prowess. No matter: the CLA is all about cruising, and you’ll still find the brand’s signature cyberpunk-esque interior inside, with dual screens and funky ambient lighting. Pricing starts from $39,250 (~$46,000 CAD).

Buick Encore: Sub-Compact SUV

Truth be told, the Buick Encore is the least-luxurious model on this list. Its pint-sized footprint is shared with the decidedly dowdy Chevrolet Trax, and there’s a lot of shared elements in its (surprisingly spacious) interior. But nothing else comes close to its $25,795 ($26,998 CAD) price tag. You’ll still get upmarket features like a powerful turbo engine, keyless entry and start, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Did we mention the available wi-fi hotspot, too?

Genesis G70: Compact Sport Sedan

Moving up a size class, we land on the Genesis G70, a sport sedan much loved around AutoGuide. The Korean upstart refreshed its award-winning four-door for 2022, with more expressive styling and a tech upgrade. Available with either a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or 3.3-liter V6, both of which are turbocharged, the G70 lineup closely mirrors those of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class, and Audi A4/S4. It does so for thousands less though, undercutting its rivals with a $40,670 ($45,500 CAD) starting price.

Infiniti Q50: Compact Comfort

If comfort is more your priority, Infiniti still offers its compact Q50 sedan for just $43,125 ($46,390 CAD, where AWD is standard). The car known as Skyline elsewhere packs in more standard power than the competition, with a strong 300-horsepower turbocharged V6. It’s true, the interior quality and (especially) the infotainment can’t measure up to more modern offerings elsewhere. But there’s no denying the Q50 is a whole lot of car for the money.

Volvo XC40: Compact SUV

We’re stretching the definition of compact slightly here: the XC40 is more of a very spacious sub-compact crossover than full-blown compact. But we’re dropping it here because it’s a hugely stylish, likeable package. Volvo has some of the most comfortable seats in the business, and the boxy shape of the XC40 means lots of space for people and their things. It’s also chock-full of clever solutions inside, like a small built-in trash can and hooks in the front passenger footwell to hang items. Plus, the XC40 comes in an available EV version, though that’s admittedly quite a lot more cash than the basic $35,195 ($41,965 CAD).

Genesis G80: Mid-Size Sport Sedan

We’re back on the Genesis kick here with the brand’s middle child, the G80. The G80 was the original vehicle to launch the brand a few years ago, and it saw a second generation arrive in 2021. With dramatic styling and a flashy interior, you’d be forgiven for thinking this mid-sizer carried a price tag in line with Benz and BMW. Nope: a 2.5T-powered model kicks off at just $48,000. The Canadian price is a much higher $66,500 CAD, but that’s because it only comes in a higher trim. Even then, you’re saving thousands over a similarly-specced German sedan, and the G80 is still a fun drive when the road gets twisty.

Lexus ES: Mid-Size Comfort

The Lexus ES might come with an available F Sport bodykit, but few cars are as focused on comfort as the Japanese brand’s mid-sized mainstay. This is a cruiser par excellence, with a pillowy-soft ride and a vault-quiet interior. You’ll find supremely comfortable seats in both rows, and the fronts include heat and ventilation to boot. Spend a little more than the $41,875 ($48,815 CAD) starting price and you’ll gain access to a sweet, class-leading Mark Levinson sound system, too.

Acura MDX: Mid-Size SUV

Acura was one of the first brands on the premium SUV scene back at the turn of the millennium with the original MDX. The latest model builds on that package, with a spacious, three-row interior and affordable luxury furnishings. A tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 sends its power through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (with wireless phone mirroring), LED exterior lighting, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and a laundry list of driver assists. Oh yeah, and up to 95 cubic feet of storage, too. All that for just $48,245 in front-drive form ($60,275 CAD, with standard AWD).

Genesis G90: Large Sedan

If you’re looking for a stately full-size sedan, there’s only one affordable option in town these days: Genesis’ big-boned G90, starting from $74,995 ($89,750 CAD). The diamond-grilled behemoth comes with either a turbo V6 or a naturally-aspirated V8—another rarity these days. Spec the latter—the only option in Canada—and the G90 embodies the old-school cruiser. Everything about the G90 is soft: its ride, its throttle mapping, the buttery quilted leather all over the interior. You’ll save so much money over an S-Class that you can take a month off to the south of France. Go on, you earned it.

