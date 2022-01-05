Chevrolet Confirms Electric Blazer and Equinox for 2023

AutoGuide.com

The brand’s best-selling Equinox and sporty Blazer get the EV treatment next year.

General Motors obviously had a lot planned for CES 2022. In addition to the big Chevrolet Silverado EV reveal, CEO Mary Barra confirmed that two of the brand’s volume leaders in the crossover scene will get the EV treatment next year. While we need to wait to see the Blazer EV, the American company previews the Equinox EV today.

The ICE-powered Equinox is a big deal: it’s the brand’s top seller outside of the Silverado range. Chevrolet will use its versatile Ultium platform for the electrified Equinox. That’s not too surprising; what is, is a starting MSRP of “around $30,000 in the US.” So maybe don’t expect much trickle-down from the Hummer ultra-truck.

The Equinox EV sees a slick new design that ditches the current car’s ungainly C-pillar. A new front fascia carries the slimline LED headlight style Chevy also showed off on the electric Silverado.

Interior design sketches showcase a simplified interior with conjoined screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment, a la Escalade. There’s also a Super Cruise light in the steering wheel.

Chevrolet confirmed the Equinox EV will arrive in both fleet and retail versions, including the popular LT and sporty RS trims. It said even less about the Blazer EV, nor did it reveal any images of it. Both crossovers will arrive in dealerships in spring 2023.

