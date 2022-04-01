Every 4 Door Coupe Currently on Sale

AutoGuide.com

The 4 door coupe is one of the more controversial sub-segments in the automotive landscape.

It’s a polarizing design that has its fair share of detractors. Many reject the notion of a coupe having anything more than two doors while others can’t wrap their heads around the idea of a four-door sedan that is purposely built to comprise rear passenger comfort and/or cargo space. But for all of these naysayers, there is a large customer base who love the sleek, modern design of 4 door coupes.

Currently, this niche is the exclusive playground of German manufacturers. Although many vehicles have a similar sloping rear-roofline to 4 door coupes, vehicles like the Kia Stinger, Porsche Taycan and Honda Clarity are not regarded as part of this sub-segment. As of this writing, there are four brands producing just under a dozen models that are available on the market today. We have grouped them by manufacturer and listed them below.

Audi

A5 Sportback

The Audi A5 Sportback is based on the A5 coupe which itself shares a platform with the Audi A4 sedan. The Sportback features sleeker styling than the A4 and is available as the regular A5, sportier S5, and even as the RS 5 super-coupe. Being an Audi, all vehicles come standard with all-wheel drive and despite having an extra set of doors, the entry-level Sportback is actually lower priced than the A5 Coupe.

A7

The Audi A7 is one of the pioneers of the four-door coupe market, having been on sale since 2010. Standard on all A7 models is Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system. The entry level A7 comes equipped with a 335 hp turbocharged six-cylinder engine, while more powerful S7 and RS 7 models are available. The latter turns the A7 into a sports car slayer as the RS 7 includes a 591 hp turbocharged V8 engine.

e-tron GT

Even if the Audi e-tron GT isn’t officially classified as a 4 door coupe, there is no denying the car’s shape. It features a more coupe-like profile than most vehicles on our list. Power for the all-electric super-sedan comes from a set of motors that produce 532 hp total. For a little more oomph, there is the RS e-tron GT that packs 637 hp. Being an Audi, of course all models come equipped with all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

BMW

2 Series Gran Coupe

With the BMW 3-series being the smallest sedan available for the North American market, the brand saw a need for a smaller four door car. Based on the 2 Series Coupe, the 2 Series Gran Coupe fills the void for a smaller sedan , er, 4 door coupe. Gran Coupe is the term BMW uses for this sub-genre of sleek four-doors and offers an example for each of the brand’s coupe models.

4 Series Gran Coupe

Similar to how the Audi A5 Sportback is a more stylish four-door option compared to the A4, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the same for the 3 Series sedan. Available in two trim levels, it’s not possible to get the 4 Series Gran Coupe as an M4 model. For ultimate performance, one will need to settle for the regular M3 sedan. Still, the stylish M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is still a lot of fun to drive all year around.

i4

About the same size as the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the BMW i4 is the brand’s newest all-electric vehicle. Officially classified by the manufacturer as a Gran Coupe, the i4 can be had in two trim levels with either 335 all electric horsepower in the rear-wheel drive eDrive40, or 536 ponies in the all-wheel drive i4 M50. Pricing for the i4 starts at a reasonable $55,400 before any potential tax credits.

8 Series Gran Coupe

BMW’s large 8 Series Coupe also has a Gran Coupe derivative that is a sportier sibling to the 7 Series Sedan. Available as a sensible 4 dour coupe in 840i trim, the car can also be had as an absolute pavement destroying monster as either the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe or the M8 Competition Gran Coupe. Of course, these are two of the more expensive 4 door coupes on the market, but not much can touch them in terms of passenger space and performance.

Mercedes-Benz

CLA Coupe

The most affordable 4 door coupe currently on sale today comes from Mercedes-Benz. Based on the A-Class platform, the front wheel drive CLA 250 Coupe starts at just $38,200 USD ($43,900 CAD). The CLA can be had with optional all-wheel drive for an extra $2,000 USD. But, if a bit more performance and style are required, there is the AMG CLA 35 Coupe that packs a 302 hp turbocharged engine under the subcompact’s hood.

CLS Coupe

Although the Audi A7 has been around for some time, the true originator of the luxurious 4 door coupe concept is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Having been around since 2004, the car is now in its third generation of existence. Despite there being some hot AMG versions of the CLS in the past, currently it’s only available as the CLS 450 4MATIC which includes a 362 hp turbocharged engine paired to a mild hybrid system and all-wheel drive.

AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Part of the reason the CLS-Class is no longer offered in sportier versions is because of the existence of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Not actually based on the AMG GT sports car, the GT 4-Door Coupe does share some of the GT’s styling cues and can be had with a choice of engines. The AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe comes with a 362 hp unit while the more powerful AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe comes with a 429 hp engine.

Volkswagen

Arteon

The only non-luxury automobile manufacturer to make a 4 door coupe is Volkswagen, but that’s not to say that the Arteon isn’t a premium car in its own-right. Based on the Passat platform, the Arteon comes with 300 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. If that sounds familiar that’s because it’s closely related to the engine found in the Golf R. The Arteon can be had with either front wheel or all wheel drive.

